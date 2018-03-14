UPDATE: Foul play not suspected after body discovered in Offaly

Gardai at Birr are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body of a male in his 70s yesterday afternoon on the roadside at Curraghlahan, Banagher, Co. Offaly

The area is situated approximately 200m on the Shannon Harbour side off Harbour Cross, Bangher (the L7014).

A Post Mortem has been completed this morning and foul play is not suspected.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who travelled the roads between Shannon Harbour and Harbour Cross or noticed anything unusual between the hours of 7pm on March 12 and 1.30pm on March 13 to contact them at 057-9169710, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.