Offaly gardai launch investigation after body discovered
The body of the man in his 70s was discovered by the side of the road
Offaly gardai investigating discovery of body
An investigation has been launched in Offaly following the discovery of a man's body yesterday afternoon
Gardaí in Banagher are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a male in his 70s. The man's body was found in a drain by the side of the road yesterday afternoon near Curraghlahan.
A postmortem will be conducted at Tullamore Hospital this afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Banagher Garda Station on 057 91 51310.
UPDATE: Foul play not suspected after body discovered in Offaly - Click through for more details
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on