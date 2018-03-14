Offaly gardai launch investigation after body discovered

An investigation has been launched in Offaly following the discovery of a man's body yesterday afternoon

Gardaí in Banagher are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a male in his 70s. The man's body was found in a drain by the side of the road yesterday afternoon near Curraghlahan.

A postmortem will be conducted at Tullamore Hospital this afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Banagher Garda Station on 057 91 51310.

UPDATE: Foul play not suspected after body discovered in Offaly - Click through for more details