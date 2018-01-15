Offaly people can now apply for medical card online

Offaly people looking to apply for a medical card can now do so through an online service, launched by Minister for Health Simon Harris this week.

The Minister, who described the new system as “quick and easy” to use, launched the website www.medicalcard.ie on Monday morning.

“This new service enables people for the first time to apply online for a Medical Card quickly and easily, using the HSE’s step by step guide. Users can find out if they are eligible for a Medical Card immediately, and if they are, the HSE has said that their application will be processed in 15 working days. The service allows applicants to scan and upload documents and other information. Almost 440,000 applications were received by the National Medical Card Unit in 2017, so this new, streamlined service will bring great benefits for many people,” he stated at the launch on Monday.

“This is a very welcome new development by the HSE and is part of the ongoing streamlining and modernisation of the operation of the medical card scheme.

“This puts the applicant at the centre of the process and I am sure will, in time, become the preferred method of application for many applicants, both first time and those seeking a renewal. I would urge anyone who needs to apply for a medical card to log on to the new system and see how easy it is,” Minister Harris said.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

