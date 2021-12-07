Search

08 Dec 2021

Swords put away as Tullamore named as Offaly GAA club of the year

Tullamore players with the Dowling Cup.

TULLAMORE GAA Club and the Offaly GAA County Board may be in the throes of a bitter dispute over the lease terms of O'Connor Park but that was forgotten as Tullamore were named at the 2021 club of the year on Tuesday night.

The club of the year is picked by the Offaly GAA Management Committee and they put the row to one side as they voted Tullamore as the 2021 recipients.

The award was annouced at the Offaly GAA Convention and it was widely expected that Tullamore would get the accolade after a sensational 2021 during which they won the Senior, Junior and U-20 Football Championships – they also won the 2020 Minor and U-20 Football Championships which were held earlier this summer.

Chairman Michael Duignan congratulated Tullamore on a super year and said they were worthy winners of the award.

Tullamore delegate Tom Martin said it was a great honour to get this award and he noted that it was a reflection of the work that has been undertaken in the club over a number of years.

Tullamore and Offaly GAA have been engaged in a furious stand off over the lease terms of O'Connor Park throughout the year – with Tullamore resisting a bid by Offaly GAA to have the terms of the lease agreement changed. Secretary Colm Cummins revealed in his report to Convention that they have made proposals to Tullamore about solving the dispute and are waiting to hear back from them.

Mr Duignan also revealed that the 2020 club of the year award was being shared by all clubs in recognition of their community response when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Ireland.

