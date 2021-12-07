Search

08 Dec 2021

No votes at Offaly GAA Convention as officers elected

Offaly GAA secretary Colm Cummins

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

THERE were no contests when the Offaly GAA Convention was held on Tuesday evening. Held online, the only changes to the Management Commitee saw Brendan Minnock step down as PRO and Martin Cashen exit as Coaching Officer – both had to step down under the GAA's five year rule.

Chairman Michael Duignan and treasurer Dervill Dolan were returned for a third year while secretary Colm Cummins is entering his second year. Padraig O'Meara and Carina Carroll were elected as the new PRO and Coaching Officer respectively.

Brendan Minnock was appointed as the new Planning and Training Officer.

The full list of officers for 2022 are:

Chairperson – Michael Duignan (Durrow);

Vice chairperson – James Murphy (Rhode);

Secretary – Colm Cummins (Edenderry);

Assistant secretary – Christy Todd (Ballycommon);

Treasurer – Dervill Dolan (Clara);

Assistant treasurer – Sinead Daly (St Rynagh's Football Club);

PRO – Padraig O'Meara (Clara);

Central Council representative – Paddy Scales (St Rynagh's hurling);

Leinster Council representatives – Dolores Slevin (Kilcormac-Killoughey) and Joe Higgins (Tubber);

Cultural officer – Michelle Hogan (Birr);

Coaching officer – Carina Carroll (Ballinamere).

All the above officers had to be proposed by clubs while the Children's Officer and Planning and Training Officer were appointed on the recommendation of the Management Committee:

Children's Officer – Elaine Kelly (Kilclonfert);

Planning and Training Officer – Brendan Minnock (Shamrocks).

Local News

