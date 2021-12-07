No votes at Offaly GAA Convention as officers elected

Offaly GAA secretary Colm Cummins
THERE were no contests when the Offaly GAA Convention was held on Tuesday evening. Held online, the only changes to the Management Commitee saw Brendan Minnock step down as PRO and Martin Cashen exit as Coaching Officer – both had to step down under the GAA's five year rule.
Chairman Michael Duignan and treasurer Dervill Dolan were returned for a third year while secretary Colm Cummins is entering his second year. Padraig O'Meara and Carina Carroll were elected as the new PRO and Coaching Officer respectively.
Brendan Minnock was appointed as the new Planning and Training Officer.
The full list of officers for 2022 are:
Chairperson – Michael Duignan (Durrow);
Vice chairperson – James Murphy (Rhode);
Secretary – Colm Cummins (Edenderry);
Assistant secretary – Christy Todd (Ballycommon);
Treasurer – Dervill Dolan (Clara);
Assistant treasurer – Sinead Daly (St Rynagh's Football Club);
PRO – Padraig O'Meara (Clara);
Central Council representative – Paddy Scales (St Rynagh's hurling);
Leinster Council representatives – Dolores Slevin (Kilcormac-Killoughey) and Joe Higgins (Tubber);
Cultural officer – Michelle Hogan (Birr);
Coaching officer – Carina Carroll (Ballinamere).
All the above officers had to be proposed by clubs while the Children's Officer and Planning and Training Officer were appointed on the recommendation of the Management Committee:
Children's Officer – Elaine Kelly (Kilclonfert);
Planning and Training Officer – Brendan Minnock (Shamrocks).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.