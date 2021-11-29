New book launched on famous Offaly and Clara GAA families

A NEW book has been launched on two of Offaly's famous footballing families, the Nolan's and their nephews, the Reynolds.

“The Nolan's, Football Royalty Across Clara, Leinster, New York” was officially launched in Clara GAA Centre last Saturday evening.

The book is written by Billy Browne, a cousin of the Nolan's and it outlines the careers and lives of a family who made a vast contribution to the GAA in their home club, before emigrating.

It also outlines the careers of another famous Clara GAA family, nephews and nieces of the Nolan's, the Reynolds.

The Nolan's are a quite legendary family. They made a tremendous contribution to Clara and Offaly GAA in the 1950s and 1960s, before emigrating to New York and England.

Peter, Johnny, Paddy and Willie Nolan are part of one of Offaly's great footballing families. Peter, Johnny and Willie all emigrated to New York while Paddy went to England, where he still lives in the Croydon area of London. Peter lives in New York but spends extended time each year home in his beloved Clara while Willie returned home in the 1970s and remains one of Offaly's most cherished and loved characters. Johnny, a great affable personality, who always gave a great welcome to Offaly emigrants and visitors to New York, sadly passed away a few years ago.

The proud family tradition was continued on by their nephews, David, Willie and John Reynolds who all played senior football for Offaly while a niece, Ann Marie Reynolds played ladies football for her county in the 1990s. They are the children of Willie and Nanto Reynolds – Nanto is a sister of the Nolan's.

The GAA careers of the Nolan's at home were comparatively short and it is a sign of their talent, their contribution that they have been remembered for so long.

Peter and Willie Nolan were the best known of them in terms of county and national recognition. Willie has the most honours. An excellent goalkeeper, he was between the posts as Offaly won the Leinster Senior Football Championship title for the first time in 1960 and retained it a year later. He was the team captain as Offaly went to the All-Ireland final for the first time in 1961, losing out to Down in front of a record attendance in Croke Park.

Peter Nolan would have been an automatic selection on that great team at centre half back only for his departure to New York. He had played against Carlow in the first round of the Leinster Senior Football Championship in 1960 but had gone to America by the time of the second round against Dublin.

Johnny Nolan played one game for Offaly, at corner forward in a 1955 league win over Roscommon.

The Nolan family were absolutely crucial as Clara came to the fore from the 1950s into the 1960s, culminating in their first Senior Football Championship title in 1960, when Peter, Willie, Johnny and Paddy all won medals.

The family tradition was carried on by the Reynolds. Willie won a Leinster Minor Football Championship medal in 1989 with Offaly while David Reynolds' scores from frees and play were crucial as Offaly won a famous Leinster Senior Football Championship title in 1997. The duo were also key figures as Clara had their second golden era, taking the Senior Football Championship in 1991 and 1993.

David played 43 senior football games for Offaly, Willie lined out fourteen times from 1991 to 1999 and younger brother John played 79 times from 2002 to 2011.

The book provides a fascinating insight into the careers of both families, with memories and articles by various guest writers. It is a very well produced book with great pictures in it.

Master of ceremonies at the launch was Brian Gavin while Mel Doyle read letters from former Clara GAA chairman Michael Sheridan, who could not attend because of ill health, and Peter Nolan.

In his letter, Mr Sheridan wrote about the contribution of the Nolan's to Clara GA Club while he also outlined the welcome they gave to new emigrants in New York. Peter Nolan wrote about the “great pride” they had in representing the “little town of Clara” and he stated that his happiest memories were of representing Clara with his brothers.

Willie Reynolds spoke on behalf of the Reynolds family, recalling that him, David, John and Ann Marie loved football from their earliest years. He stated that they looked up to their uncles and wanted to be the “exact same” as them.

He remembered Johnny Nolan bringing him to the 1982 All-Ireland senior football final between Offaly and Kerry and getting lost in the mayhem after the final whistle.

Fr Jimmy Murray of the Order of Carmelites described the launch as a special occasion and talked about the entertainment the Nolan's gave during their playing careers. He stated that they had done their family, Clara and Offaly proud.

Billy Browne thanked everyone who attended the launch and helped with the publication of the book. He hoped that the book would be a fitting tribute to both the Nolan and Reynolds' families.