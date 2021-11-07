St Rynagh's and Kilcormac-Killoughey go down to the wire in thrilling Senior Hurling semi-final

St Rynagh's and Kilcormac-Killoughey went down to the wire in a thrilling Senior Hurling semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

Champions St Rynagh's held on for dear life to return to the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship final with a nail biting win over Kilcormac-Killoughey in O'Connor Park.

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship semi-final

St Rynagh's 1-18

Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-20



While they were the better team over the hour plus, St Rynagh's were mightily relieved to hear the final whistle and this was a result that could very easily have went wrong for them. It is easy to analyse any one point game to the bone but Kilcormac-Killoughey will reflect on this with lingering and deep rooted regret over the long Winter months.

They had ample chances to have at least drawn it and possibly won it and no one in Rynagh's would have complained if they had been forced into extra time. It was a thrilling, fiercely contested, hard hitting shootout that provided great entertainment for a passionate and enthusiastic attendance in Tullamore.

Behind by 1-17 to 0-12 with ten minutes left, K-K looked dead and buried but they rallied magnificently to bring this right down to the wire.

A Cathal Kiely free barely raised a murmur but K-K should have got a goal in the 51st minute when Conor Clancy made a good save from Cillian Kiely, and Conor Mahon had a fresh air swing in the follow up – the unfortunate Mahon worked his socks off but had chances to have saved his side's bacon on the day.

Cathal Kiely had replaced his older brother Cillian on free taking duties during the first half when it became clear that Cillian's eye was not in – he had missed two frees as well as having a wide from play when Cathal went on the placed balls. Him and Luke O'Connor swopped frees to leave it at 1-18 to 0-14 with just over five minutes left but suddenly K-K went on the rampage.

Rynagh's didn't score again and were clearly out on their feet as the points flew over from everywhere. Cathal Kiely got two frees and Peter Geraghty, Dylan Murray and Ger Healion scored from play to bring it down to two points with the sixty minutes just up. Four minutes of injury time gave K-K ample time to rescue it and Cathal Kiely got it down to the minimum when he blasted a 21 metre free over the bar in the 63rd minute – he was going for goal and a frantic St Rynagh's just held on in the additional minute that was played.

It was an absolutely thrilling end to a compelling game of hurling and there were so many talking points. K-K will talk a good bit this week about James Kilmartin's decision to go for goal just moments into the second half. The goal wasn't really on, Conor Clancy made the save and in a game that you lose by a point, all those decisions count – though no player should be hung out to dry as there was the usual quota of excellent hurling and a few mistakes all over the field in this one.

K-K had a goal disallowed eight minutes into the second half when Dylan Murray's long strike was fumbled into the net. After consulting with his umpires, busy referee Adam Kinahan awarded a free out for a square ball but it was a big call and Conor Clancy was impeded as much by his own full back Pat Camon as any attacker. Cillian Kiely was desperately unlucky not to get a goal in the 43rd minute when he made a fantastic run and his rasping shot flew across the face of the goal and inches wide.

St Rynagh's probably should have had a penalty in the 47th minute when Aidan Treacy was pulled down after an Aaron Kenny pass. Kinahan intially awarded a penalty but then gave a 21 metre free after consulting with his umpires – recorded footage will be required to form a definitive opinion but on first glance, it looked like his first decision to give the penalty was correct.

It was that type of game and it was absolutely compelling from starting to finish. It was a rare treat for supporters and for much of the afternoon, St Rynagh's looked like they would win without having to do anything truly special.

Both sides hit the ground running from the start and St Rynagh's clearly meant business after their malfunction in their last group game against Birr.

A superbly taken Luke O'Connor goal helped them into a 1-3 to 0-3 lead after five minutes while they led by 1-5 to 0-3 after 11 minutes and K-K were living on their wits. They soon settled, however, and got three of the next four points to bring it back to a goal, 1-6 to 0-6 with ten minutes remaining in the half.

St Rynagh's, however, finished powerfully with Luke O'Connor ruthlessly punishing fouls by converting four frees and a 1-10 to 0-7 half time lead had them in a very strong position.

There was little in the third quarter to suggest that this would be a one point game. K-K did improve significantly, using whatever advantage the wind gave. However, St Rynagh's always seemed to have a bit in the tank. Any time K-K got a score or two, Rynagh's were able to reply and at different stages they led by 1-14 to 0-10, 1-16 to 0-11, 1-17 to 0-12 and 1-18 to 0-14.

In the closing few minutes, K-K just threw caution to the wind. They went at Rynagh's with everything they had, gained almost unstoppable momentum and it very nearly brought them to a famous victory.

On a day when some players did not achieve their usual high standards, St Rynagh's showed terrific heart and character to get the result. Conor Hernon, Pat Camon, Matthew Maloney and Dermot Shortt were immense in defence, Ronan Hughes put in a fine shift at midfield with good support from Joey O'Connor while Stephen Quirke was brilliant in their attack, the work rate of Sean Dolan inspired all around him and Aaron Kenny had some very productive moments.

K-K's best player was Dylan Murray, who gave a real tour-de-force when moved out to midfield while Cathal Kiely was also superb for them. Damien Kilmartin, Jack Screeney, Peter Geraghty and Cathal Kiely also showed up well for them and Conor Quinn was so lively when introduced late on, partly igniting their rally.

MATCH ANALYSIS

THE SCORERS

St Rynagh's: Luke O'Connor 1-8 (8f), Stephen Quirke 0-3, Aaron Kenny 0-2, Ben Conneely, Matthew Maloney, Ronan Hughes and Gary Conneely 0-1 each.

Kilcormac-Killoughey: Cathal Kiely 0-12 (8f), Dylan Murray 0-4, Peter Geraghty 0-2, Jack Screeney and Ger Healion 0-1 each.

THE TEAMS

ST RYNAGH'S: Conor Clancy; Conor Hernon, Pat Camon, Stephen Wynne; Matthew Maloney, Ben Conneely, Dermot Shortt; Joseph O'Connor, Ronan Hughes; Stephen Quirke, Sean Dolan, Gary Conneely; Luke O'Connor, Aidan Treacy, Aaron Kenny. Subs – Simon Og Lyons for Gary Conneely (38m), Ciaran Flannery for Treacy (48m), Paul Quirke for Higjhes (58m), Diarmuid Horan for Kenny (61m).

KILCORMAC-KILLOUGHEY: Conor Slevin; Cathal Kilmartin, Damien Kilmartin, Tom Spain; Enda Grogan, Jack Screeney, Jordan Quinn; James Kilmartin, Peter Geraghty; Cillian Kiely, Conor Mahon, Karl Guinan; Dylan Muray, Cathal Kiely, Charlie Mitchell. Subs – Lochlann Kavanagh for Mitchell (38m), Ger Healion for Guinan (38m), Oisin Mahon for Cathal Kilmartin (48m), Conor Quinn for Mahon (59m).

Referee – Adam Kinahan (Clodiagh Gaels).

MAN OF THE MATCH

Stephen Quirke (St Rynagh's): There were a lot of excellent displays on both sides. Sean Dolan's work rate was crucial for St Rynagh's while Dylan Murray was K-K's leading contender. Stephen Quirke gets the nod. He got three points and produced some great skill and passing.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

K-K desperately needed a goal and they had two great chances here with Cillian Kiely at the centre of both. His powerful shot was just wide in the 43rd minute while Conor Clancy saved from him in the 51st minute with Conor Mahon just failing to get on the rebound.

REFEREE WATCH

Adam Kinahan: It was a tough game to referee and there was a lot going on. He controlled it well, letting players know where the line was and showing cards when needed, though another couple could have been flashed. There were big talking points with a disallowed K-K goal and a St Rynagh's penalty that wasn't. Both were questionable but a recorded viewing of these is necessary to provide proper judgement.

TALKING POINT

Kilcormac-Killoughey will be devastated but they were much better here than the 2020 county final, which was played earlier in the year. The rivalry between them and St Rynagh's is a big feature of modern Offaly hurling.

VENUE WATCH

There was almost summer like condtions in O'Connor Park and there was a great atmosphere.

WHAT'S NEXT

St Rynagh's play Coolderry in the final.

STATISTICS

Wides: St Rynagh's – 8 (6 in first half); Kilcormac-Killoughey – 9 (6 in first half).

Yellow cards: St Rynagh's – 4 (Stephen Wynne, Matthew Maloney, Sean Dolan and Simon Og Lyons); Kilcormac-Killoughey – 1 (Damien Kilmartin).

Red cards: 0.