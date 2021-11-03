Search

03/11/2021

Tullamore's form compelling as Clodiagh Gaels aim to take Lusmagh

Conor Langton, left, a key player for Clodiagh Gaels

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

THE Offaly Senior “B” Hurling Championship will move to the final stage when the two semi-finals take place this weekend. The championship's form team, Tullamore meet Clara in one while Lusmagh will be very wary of the challenge of a struggling Clodiagh Gaels side in the other one.

Meanwhile, the relegation play off took place last weekend with Kilcormac-Killoughey having an easy 1-19 to 0-9 win over Shinrone. Shinrone won the 2020 intermediate but never settled into life in the higher grade and their demotion was not a surprise.

Lusmagh v Clodiagh Gaels: Saturday, November 6 in Clara at 2.00pm

On recent form, Lusmagh should be slight favourites for their semi-final against Clodiagh Gaels but this is a real 50/50 tussle and the outcome is difficult to call.

Lusmagh have been marginally more impressive to date. They qualified in second place with six points from their five games – beating Shinrone, Clara and Kilcormac-Killoughey while losing to Tullamore and Clodiagh Gaels.

Their earlier game does provide a guide for this and that resulted in a comprehensive 4-24 to 0-22 for the Killeigh-Killurin amalgamation. That came in the third round and Clodiagh Gaels' form since then raises serious questions about their prospects. They suffered a shock defeat against Clara and then drew with Kilcormac-Killoughey in their last game – a defeat would probably have put them out and Clodiagh Gaels really scraped in.

It was a predicament that they wouldn't have expected to find themselves in at the start of the championship. They were the starter's favourites but haven't convinced yet – they lost to Tullamore in the first game before beating Shinrone easily.

Clodiagh Gaels' form is perturbing. They should be capable of better but they haven't clicked into top gear. It remains to be seen if they can. They have missed key players through injuries and suspension and that has been a factor in their displays. County star Liam Langton has missed action but is back now and Clodiagh Gaels will be hoping to get their full team out now – Sean Beatty and David Buckley will be back from suspension for this..

Lusmagh command total respect. They have a lot of quality and they are completely honest. They don't have the pick of Clodiagh Gaels but they nearly always play to their potential. It mightn't be always good enough and they can ship the odd heavy beating but it is generally not because of lack of effort or will. You couldn't say the same about Clodiagh Gaels always playing to their potential, or at least this year.

Clodiagh Gaels do have room for improvement, they have plenty of juice in the tank that they haven't used yet. It is not simple to turn it on though, there is no magic button and we don't know whether there is something seriously wrong with Clodiagh Gaels or if they are ready to fire now that it is down to the serious business. The evidence will emerge on Saturday but it does look that they have the ability to beat Lusmagh.

Verdict – Clodiagh Gaels.


Tullamore v Clara: Sunday, November 7 in Killeigh at 2.00pm

Tullamore have been the best team in the championship so far. They have won their five games and have been really impressive. It makes them the championship favourites but no one will be writing their name on the cup yet.

Clara represents a real banana skin for them. They defeated Clara by 0-22 to 0-19 in the group stage but were behind near the end and were very close to losing. Clara will fancy their chances here and they have performed really well to reach the semi-finals. Clara beat Kilcormac-Killoughey and Clodiagh Gaels while they lost to Lusmagh and Shinrone.

Their defeat in their last game against Shinrone was particularly thought provoking. They were well beaten, 3-19 to 1-16 with Shinrone finishing powerfully in the closing quarter. Clara were missing the suspended Cormac Delaney, Graham Guilfoyle and Ed Cullen for that match but that doesn't explain a very poor performance as Shinrone have struggled in this championship and were relegated last weekend.

Both teams have struggled with dual commitments. Clara won the senior “B” football title last weekend while Tullamore drew in the senior football final and that was the last thing Kevin Martin wanted. That was a ferocious, hard hitting game and several players will be very sore this week. He is already without hamstring victim Cormac Egan while his brother Diarmuid may be doubtful after getting a heavy hit in the county final.

Tullamore have been good but they are certainly not world beaters. They are, however, favourites for this one. Shane Dooley is capable of shooting the lights out for them and they have a lot of experience and good hurlers. Clara also have some very good hurlers and they have earned the right to respect. They won't be far away in this but you would imagine that Tullamore's big game players can get them across the line.

Verdict – Tullamore.

