St. Rynagh’s complete five in a row as brave Birr fall short

St. Rynagh’s 3-19

Birr 2-13



Rose Mannion



St. Rynagh’s recorded their fifth consecutive Offaly senior county camogie final success on Saturday last as they brought the silverware back to the Shannonside town and they celebrated as if it was their maiden win.

The Rynagh’s girls had nine points to spare at the final whistle over new kids on the block, Birr, who had home advantage, their first time to appear in a county final since 2014.

The drive for five was obvious from the off as this victory is an historic five in a row for the Rynaghs’ girls who are looking good for another few years if they continue to stay together with present management of Mark Dunne, his sister Molly and their fellow selectors, Declan, Trevor, Trish, Una and Laura.

Drumcullen were the only team that recorded eight in a row, between 1993 and 2000 and certainly St. Rynagh’s can indeed equal that record and maybe even break it.

Birr however can be very satisfied that they reached a final and then with such a promising performance on the day. It was a big ask from the girls in red and green but they played on to the bitter end and never gave up the chase in an effort to dethrone the champions.

Both sides had exceptional players with the seasoned and the young guns featuring, but there was never any doubt that the champions were not going to concede to their neighbours too easily and so it played out.

Birr took the game to St. Rynagh’s and had two points on the scoreboard from their hard working Sarah Harding in less than the first two minutes. Kate Kenny got the champions up and off in the third minute and one minute later Linda Sullivan levelled the sides.

Mairead Jennings was in great free taking form and she dropped over her first of the day just before she launched an attack setting up Arlene Watkins who offloaded to Faye Mulrooney but her effort was superbly blocked by Rynagh’s net minder Ellen Gilligan who hurled out into where a sea of Birr players were waiting and Denise Connor whipped to the net giving Gilligan no chance in the 7th minute.

Rynagh’s, who were playing into a very strong breeze, applied the pressure and Birr did well in defence but within five minutes, Rynagh’s had the sides level once more and also for the last time after two free’s from the flying Siobhan Flannery and a lovely clean point from Roisin Daly. It was from there that Rynagh’s came into their own and took control of proceedings for the rest of the game.

By the end of the first water break, the champions had tagged on a further 1.1, the goal coming from Kate Kenny with Helen Dolan, Sinead Hanamy and Kate O’Connell all involved in the build up and led by 1.6 to 1.3.

Birr reduced the deficit by two further points but Rynaghs launched another attack with Roisin Daly running into a sea of Birr players and loosing possession, Kate Kenny was quick to gather though, race through and slap home her second goal in the 19th minute. Roisin Egan was taking the Rynagh’s frees from the back line and dropping great ball to the forwards. Birr swung back into attack with Sarah Harding leading the charge but Sheila Sullivan was fouled and Mairead Jennings dropped over. Play was stopped for several minutes as Orlagh Kirwan twisted her knee and had to be replaced and this was a huge blow to Birr as Kirwan was working very hard. Linda Sullivan and Arlene Watkins traded before St. Rynagh’s closed out the first half with three further points, two free from Siobhan Flannery and one from Kate Kenny to leave them in the driving seat 2.11 to 1.8.

The strong breeze had eased somewhat heading into the last half, as the champions dropped over a further three points and keeping the pressure on the Birr backs denying them any scores over a nine minute stretch. Rynagh’s however dropped three consecutive efforts wide of target before the grafting Sarah Harding broke loose from a ruck and turning sharply she slapped the ball to the back of the Rynagh’s net to give her side a huge lift. The side was even boosted further when their net minder Caoimhe Kinsella denied Siobhan Flannery’s effort and as the Birr supporters got fired up vocally behind their side, Harding reduced the deficit by a point with help from Arlene Watkins and Dawn Whelehan.

A great display of hooking and blocking was wonderful from both as two greats of the game, Siobhan Flannery and Mairead Jennings traded before Birr came back on the attack with Harding taking control of a free that came in from Jennings and as Harding fired at goal, once again Rynagh’s net minder Ellen Gilligan came to the fore and made a massive save taking the ball away out of danger. Siobhan Flannery was denied a goal effort by Brooke Whelehan but eventually Flannery got her goal in the 50th minute.

It was hell for leather with Birr throwing everything at their neighbours and showed great resilience and determination to try get themselves back into the game and denying Kate Kenny a further goal, but Flannery tagged on three further points with time slipping away.

Birr closed out the game through points from Watkins and Mulrooney but the Barber cup goes back to Rynagh’s for the fifth consecutive time for a well deserved victory.



Scorers:

St Rynaghs: Siobhan Flannery 1.10 (0.9f, 1 x’45’), Kate Kenny 2.2, Linda Sullivan 0.5, Mairead Daly, Roisin Daly 0.1 each.

Birr: Sarah Harding 1.3, Mairead Jennings 0.6f, Denise Connor 1.0, Arlene Watkins, Faye Mulrooney 0.2 each.



The Teams:

St Rynaghs: Ellen Gilligan, Sinead Moran, Elaine Sullivan, Meadbh Doorley, Emma Corcoran, Grainne Dolan (Capt), Roisin Daly, Helen Dolan, Roisin Egan, Linda Sullivan, Sinead Hanamy, Mairead Daly, Katie O’Connell, Kate Kenny, Siobhan Flannery. Subs:

Aoife McLoughlin for Sinead Hanamy (37 min), Amy Sullivan for Katie O’Connell (48 min), Louise Flannery for Siobhan Flannery (58 min), Cáit Hickey for Linda Sullivan (59 min), Louise Mannion for Meadbh Doorley (59 min).

Birr: Caoimhe Kinsella, Brooke Whelehan, Deirdre Cashen, Mairead Dooley, Gillian Irwin, Ciara Ryan (Captain), Denise Connor, Orlagh Kirwan, Sheila Sullivan, Dawn Whelehan, Sarah Harding, Arlene Watkins, Faye Mulrooney, Hannah Feenane, Mairead Jennings. Subs: Ellen Regan for Orlagh Kirwan (inj) (22 min), Hannah Riley for Ciara Ryan (40 min), Rebecca Ryan for Brook Whelehan (52), Rebecca Hoctor for Dawn Whelehan (56 min), Eimear Mooney for Hannah Feenane (56 min).

Referee – Kieran Dooley (Drumcullen).