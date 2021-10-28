Underage success not necessary for a healthy Rhode – Dylan Kavanagh

WHILE the drying up of Rhode's success at underage level has drawn plenty of attention in the county, Dylan Kavanagh very much provides the “proof of the pudding” that it is not crucial for a successful senior side.

23 years of age, the Rhode centre half back won his first Senior Football Championship medal in 2016 and is aiming for his fifth in Sunday's final renewal against Tullamore.

Since making his senior debut, Rhode have competed in every final and Kavanagh has really come to his milk in the past couple of years, establishing himself on the team and taking over the pivotal centre half back role this year after injuries played havoc with their plans.

Kavanagh, his injured brother Jake and Ruari McNamee are among a generation of Rhode footballer who enjoyed very little success at underage level but have still fitted seamlessly into their dominant senior side. There is plenty of speculation about a possible decline for Rhode after the likes of Niall and Alan McNamee, Brian and Niall Darby etc drift off the scene but they are still bringing players through most years and the joint captain agreed that underage success does not define the club.

“No. I don't think so. It's great winning underage if you can. Obviously if you can get one or two each year the more experienced players they will bring them into the squad. It is just a continuous cycle then and we will get one or two more each year. Our underage teams seem to be a lot stronger this year – u13s, u15s, u20s. It's great to see that there are young players coming up.”



How different those this year's final feel compared to last year?

“Yeah look to be honest we were lucky to even get the game out of the way. There was horrendous weather as well. It was lashing rain. Now it's a lot different to last year. It's a lot more settled. It is great that way. “



Johnny Moloney was saying that last year ye were in the stand shivering cold at half time. Ye now have access to dressing rooms?

“It was a disaster. I remember going up to the stand and nearly sitting on the stairs. It was very messy I thought. It is great to have the dressing rooms back even to get your bearings before the game.”



What was it like as young lad growing up in Rhode at a time when the was very successful?

“Well to be honest growing up we weren't very successful at my age group. We got to a few league finals. I never really won anything growing up. Coming into senior when I was 17 or 18 it was completely different. It was a very professional set up. All the lads were great. They took me under their wings and they showed me what needed to be done.”



It's an incredible run when you think about it?

“When you think about it it is a great achievement just to be here every year. It just shows how good the players are and how hard they work and they keep coming back every year for more and more.”



Last year Rhode went in as hot favourites. Would it fair to say that ye're still favourites but not hot favourites?

“Yes that would be fair. Tullamore seem to be a good team this year. They always are every year. They have good firepower. We are lacking a couple of players, Eoin Rigney and Jake Kavanagh but we are lucky to have a strong panel. It will be a good battle on Sunday and it will be a close game.”



What are your memories of the game last year?

“We were five or six points ahead near the end. We squandered a few chances. Tullamore came back in the last 15 minutes and put us under pressure and we were panicking a little. But lucky the referee blew the whistle and we got over the line. The two points was flattering to Tullamore?



How much of a shock was the first round this year. Rhode are not used to losing to the likes of Durrow, with respect to them?

“ It was a tough game. I do think we learned a lot from that game. We were understrength but they deserved to win the game. They were a good side. I do think we learned a lot from the game. It gave us a good kick start and a wake up call to work harder. It is a terrible feeling to lose and we don't want to be in that situation again.



It was unusual for Rhode to be under pressure in their group?

“It's unlike Rhode and it hasn't happened for a couple of years. I can't remember it happening before.”



When Rhode lost their long unbeaten group record (2001 to 2019) a couple of years ago, did that take the pressure off from having to win every game?

“Obviously we want to win every game regardless of whether the game is in the league, championships or a challenge. Semi-finals and finals are more important. But in the long run it probably helped us losing that game (to Durrow). It's a wake up call and probably a wake up call that we needed. We are after coming a long way since that game whenever it was, ten or 11 weeks ago.”



Rhode haven't kicked into top gear yet but have been comfortable in most games since then?

“Yeah you could say that. Although in fairness all the teams we played were good teams. They had a structure and a plan in place.”



Rhode are past masters at playing well in the finals. Ye have such an efficient system in place. Ye just know ye are going to play well?

“Hopefully we will play well. It's all in the day. The luck can be with you or against. The weather can affect things and a lot of different things can come into play. I hope we all play well.”



Are Tullamore better than last year?

“Definitely. They seem to be. They are a more efficient team. They have more firepower up front. They are a dangerous team and will have to be watched. We have to make sure we have a proper plan and structure in place to get the job done against them.”