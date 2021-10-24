Search

24/10/2021

Unsatisfactory walkovers forces play offs in Offaly JHC

Unsatisfactory walkovers forces play offs in Offaly JHC

Kinnitty won the JHC last year.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

THERE was an extremely unsatisfactory end to the group stages of the Offaly Junior Hurling Championship on Saturday when three walkovers were conceded and it means that play offs will now have to take place to determine the semi-finalists.

Brosna Gaels and Ballinamere are safely through to the semi-finals on ten and eight points but four teams are tied on six pints for the other two spots – Tullamore, Shamrocks, Kilccormac-Killoughey and Coolderry.

Normally, scoring difference would have decided who progresses but the decision of three clubs to concede walkovers means that this now can't be applied. The Competitions Control Committee will now have to hold play offs to sort it all out.

That is a very unfortunate situation as it delays the conclusion of the championship by a week at the worse time of year with weather deterioriating and it is a great pity that the guilty clubs didn't field teams and uphold the integrity of the championship.

The walkovers were conceded by the three bottom teams in the group, Gracefield, Clodiagh Gaels and Edenderry and a semi-final spot was outside the reach of them all. Gracefield conceded to Coolderry, Edenderry gave a walkover to Brosna Gaels and Clodiagh Gaels didn't field against Ballyskenach-Killavilla.

Ballinamere secured their semi-final berth with a 2-11 to 1-13 win over Shamrocks while Tullamore kept their season alive with a fine 2-12 to 1-12 victory over Kilcormac-Killoughey.

A draw is likely to take place to decide the pairings in the two play off games with Tullamore, Shamrocks, Kilcormac-Killoughey and Coolderry with the two winners going into the semi-finals.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media