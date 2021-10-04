Search

04/10/2021

Offaly ladies footballers in hunt for new manager

Offaly ladies footballers in hunt for new manager

Gary Daly addressing Offaly ladies footballers.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

OFFALY ladies footballers have begun the hunt for a new county intermediate manager. St Rynagh's club man Gary Daly has stepped down after two years the helm and the Offaly County Board have begun the process of seeking a replacement.

The county side competed well under Daly's tenure, with Clara's Joe Quinn, Ferbane's Damian Phibbs and Tullamore's John Kinahan on his backroom team.

Offaly were one of the early pioneers in the establishment of ladies football in the 1970s and have been working very hard to improve in recent years.

They have secured their own playing pitch in Clara and that should be a great asset to them going forward. The County Board are leasing the former Pairc Brid from Clara GAA Club and have plans to enhance the facilities here.

They are publically seeking applications from interested managers to take over the county team and these can be made to: secretary.offaly@lgfa.ie.

The closing date for applications is Sunday, October 17.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media