Offaly ladies footballers in hunt for new manager

OFFALY ladies footballers have begun the hunt for a new county intermediate manager. St Rynagh's club man Gary Daly has stepped down after two years the helm and the Offaly County Board have begun the process of seeking a replacement.

The county side competed well under Daly's tenure, with Clara's Joe Quinn, Ferbane's Damian Phibbs and Tullamore's John Kinahan on his backroom team.

Offaly were one of the early pioneers in the establishment of ladies football in the 1970s and have been working very hard to improve in recent years.

They have secured their own playing pitch in Clara and that should be a great asset to them going forward. The County Board are leasing the former Pairc Brid from Clara GAA Club and have plans to enhance the facilities here.

They are publically seeking applications from interested managers to take over the county team and these can be made to: secretary.offaly@lgfa.ie.

The closing date for applications is Sunday, October 17.