In form Coolderry take second win despite slow start

Coolderry were full value for their second win of the championship in a game against Shinrone which never sparked into life in the second half.

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship

Coolderry 1-18

Shinrone 0-19

Coolderry led by 1-9 to 0-11 at the break in Birr and pretty much looked in control for much of the second half.

In fact, Shinrone never really looked like scoring a goal in the second half and Coolderry were always able to keep them at arm’s length.

The first half was much higher quality with a better display of scoring and less wides in that period.

Shinrone began brightly and shot over three points in the opening five minutes.

As the game edged towards the end of the first quarter, Shinrone led by 0-7 to 0-3 and were on top at this stage.

Once Coolderry shot their goal, they generally looked comfortable. And it was a well-taken score as Eoghan Parlon set Eoin Ryan on his way and he finished expertly to the corner to put Coolderry just a point behind – 0-7 to 1-3.

That was a platform to build on for Coolderry and with Kevin Connolly and the impressive Brian Carroll proving accurate, they steadily crept in front and were one point in front by half-time.

Shinrone briefly equalised early in the second half, but Coolderry were able to pick off points to keep Shinrone at bay and for most of the second half were three points in front.

It always looked like it would require a goal for Shinrone to get back into it, but the closest they came was a tame enough shot from DJ McLoughlin which was easily gathered and cleared by Stephen Corcoran.

In the closing minutes, Shinrone had a couple of frees which they failed to capitalise on which could have brought them level but really Coolderry always looked like winning this one in the second half..

Scorers:

Coolderry: Brian Carroll 0-8 (2 65s, 1f), Kevin Connolly 0-4, Eoin Ryan 1-0, Daniel Miller and Barry Teehan 0-2 each, David Tooher and Eoghan Parlon 0-1 each.

Shinrone: Paul Cleary and Adrian Cleary 0-5 each, Sean Cleary 0-4, Killian Sampson 0-3 (frees), Dan Doughan, JP Cleary (f) 0-1 each.

Coolderry: Stephen Corcoran; Stephen Burke, Trevor Corcoran, Stephen Molloy; Conor Molloy, David King, Barry Teehan; Gearoid McCormack, David Connolly; Eoin Ryan, Ciaran Teehan, Eoghan Parlon; Kevin Connolly, Brian Carroll, Cian Burke. Subs: William Malone for Daniel Miller (35 mins), Andrew Connolly for David Tooher (50 mins), Michael Cordial for JP Cleary (52 mins), Ciaran Teehan for Eoin Ryan (60 mins).

Shinrone: Eamonn Cleary; Peter Cleary, Darren O’Meara, Joe Cleary; Declan Cleary, Dan Doughan, Dara Maher; Killian Sampson, Darren Crean; Sean Cleary, Conor Doughan, Adrian Cleary; Paul Cleary, Jason Sampson, JP Cleary. Subs: DJ McLoughlin for Darren Crean (45 mins), Mark Morkan for Paul Cleary (55 mins).

Referee: Shane Guinan (Drumcullen).