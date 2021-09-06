Offaly senior star Carroll to take year out from football as Cunningham heads on Army tour of duty

OFFALY senior football star Eoin Carroll is to take a year out from county and club football. The Cappincur man will travel to Australia for a year or so when Cappincur's camapign in the Offaly Senior Football Championship ends.

Cappincur will be in the relegation play off and this is likely to be played in the next month. The 27 year old will has decided to travel to Australia with his girlfriend for a year and they plan on departing by early November.

Another Offaly senior football star, Peter Cunningham is also heading out of the country in the coming weeks. The Bracknagh man confirmed on Monday that he will be heading to Syria for six months on an Army tour of duty from the start of October. He must go into isolation for two weeks from September 23, two weeks before his departure. It means he will be around for Bracknagh's last Senior Football Championship group game against Shamrocks but will miss the quarter-final or relegation play off – Bracknagh and Shamrocks is a winner's take all tussle with the victors in the quarter-final and the losers in the relegation play off.

Cunningham will miss Offaly's National Football League campaign next year as he won't be back from his tour until April. Carroll, however, will be out for the season unless he returns earlier but at the moment, he is very much looking forward to the break.

“The mind needs a break and the body definitely needs a break,” Carroll said on Monday as he confirmed his travel plans.

Carroll has developed into one of Offaly's top footballers in the past few years. A powerful, strong running midfielder with a great engine, he made his Offaly senior football debut in 2013 and has played 73 league and championship games since then.

He has had injury problems during his career and has had a couple of knee operations. He has worked very hard to recover from these and continue playing at a high level but he has shown the ravages of years of hard toil in the past year. While Carroll continued to play well for Offaly, he was not running freely this year and this limited his mobility.

He hopes to return to the Offaly senior football panel when he returns from Australia. He has picked up several knocks playing football in the past couple of seasons and he hopes that the break will allow his body to recover, give him a new lease of life and prolong his career.

A teacher, he taught in Gallen Community School in Ferbane last year but was on a one year contract and told the school last April that he wouldn't be re-applying.