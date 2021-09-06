Search

06/09/2021

All to play for in Offaly SFC “B”

Gracefield have struggled in the SFC "B".

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

IT remains very much all to play for in the Offaly Senior “B” Football Championship following the completion of the second round games last Saturday.

With the top three teams in both groups going through to the knockout stages – the top team goes into a semi-final with the next two in two quarter-finals -, no team is out of contention yet and tne knockout pairings will be decided in the final round.

Last weekend, a relieved Erin Rovers beat Walsh Island by 2-10 to 0-15 in group 1. The Pullough men looked to be cruising to an easy win at one stage but Walsh Island staged a tremendous rally, firing over a sequence of unanswered points to edge in front near the end. Erin Rovers recovered their composure at the end to win by a point.

Tubber got their season back on track after a shock first round defeat by Walsh Island. They played very well as they beat a surprisingly poor Gracefield by 1-16 to 0-6.

It leaves Erin Rovers on top in this group on 4 points with Walsh Island and Tubber both on two points – Walsh Island's scoring difference is level points while Tubber's is +12 points but Walsh Island are on top at the moment by virtue of the head to head rule.

Gracefield look in bother. They have lost their two games and have a scoring difference of -17 points. They play Walsh Island in their final game while Tubber meet Erin Rovers. Gracefield are not out of contention as a win over Walsh Island could put them through – if they win and Tubber get a point against Erin Rovers, Gracefield would go through on the head to head rule.

Group 2 is also neatly poised. Last weekend, championship favourites Clara continued to set the pace with a 2-13 to 1-10 win over Ballycumber, though it was not as clearcut as the scoreline might suggest. Ferbane and St Rynagh's drew 1-8 each in the other game.

It means that Clara are through as they have full points from their two games and can't be overhauled. Ballycumber are second on two points while St Rynagh's and Ferbane both have one – St Rynagh's scoring difference is -3 while Ferbane's is -17. In the final round Clara meet St Rynagh's while Ballycumber face Ferbane. It looks like Ballycumber have enough done to get through, though this is not certain and there is plenty of football to be played yet.

