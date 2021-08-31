Kikcormac/Killoughey take U-20 hurling crown

Kilcormac/Killoughey 2-14

Belmont 1-11



KILCORMAC/Killoughey had too much fire power for Belmont when they captured the 2020 Offaly U-20 Hurling Championship title in St Brendan's Park, Birr on Tuesday evening.

A brave Belmont gave it their best shot but as expected Kilcormac/Killoughey were too strong in an entertaining and keenly contested game.

The opening exchanges were tight and Belmont were competitive for a long time. The sides were level at 0-3 each aftter 12 minutes but K/K began to get on top as the half wore on. They were 0-6 to 0-4 ahead when Charlie Mitchell got in for a 21st minute goal and they led by 1-8 to 0-5 at half time.

That six point margin still separated the sides at the end. K/K pulled 1-13 to 0-8 clear but an Eoin Murphy goal in the 49th minute brought Belmont back into it and left them trailing by 1-13 to 1-9.

K/K's response was impressive. They got the next point and a second goal from Charlie Mitchell ended it as a contest with three minutes left.



The Scorers

Kilcormac/Killoughey: Charlie Mitchell 2-4, Cathal Kiley 0-4 (0-3 Frees), Cathal Donoghue 0-2, Dylan Hand 0-2 (0-1 Free), Sean Buckley 0-1, Dan Murray 0-1,

Belmont: Mark Cahill 0-7 (0-6 Frees), Sean Flynn 1-0, Adam Egan 0-2 (0-1 Side line, 0-1 Free), Eoin Murphy 0-1, Cathal Flynn 0-1.

The Teams

Kilcormac/Killoughey: Dan Gleeson; Charlie Bracken, Cathal Kilmartin, Sean Kilmartin; Shane Mulrooney, Eoin Gleeson, Jack Screeney; Dan Murray, Colm Leonard; Sean Buckley, Cathal Kiely, Dylan Hand; Lochlann Kavanagh (Capt.), Cathal Donoghue, Charlie Mitchell. Subs: Oisin Kilmartin for Sean Kilmartin (58 mins), Jimmy Kavanagh for Colm Leonard (60 mins), Tadgh Donoghue for Sean Buckley (61 mins).

Belmont: Cian Boylan; Aron McCabe, Conor Butler, Darragh K. Flynn; Adam Nugent, Patrick Taaffe, Enda Coughlan; Aaron Brazil, Conor Kenny; Mark Cahill, Darren Claffey, Sean Flynn; Adam Egan, Cathal Flynn, Ciaran Mannion. Subs: Eoin Murphy for Ciaran Mannion (27 mins), Conor Dunican for Darren Claffey (41 mins), Bill Egan for Aron McCabe (57 mins).