Kikcormac/Killoughey take U-20 hurling crown

K/K captain, Lochlann Kavanagh receives the U-20 HC Cup from County Board Chairman Michael Duignan
Kilcormac/Killoughey 2-14
Belmont 1-11
KILCORMAC/Killoughey had too much fire power for Belmont when they captured the 2020 Offaly U-20 Hurling Championship title in St Brendan's Park, Birr on Tuesday evening.
A brave Belmont gave it their best shot but as expected Kilcormac/Killoughey were too strong in an entertaining and keenly contested game.
The opening exchanges were tight and Belmont were competitive for a long time. The sides were level at 0-3 each aftter 12 minutes but K/K began to get on top as the half wore on. They were 0-6 to 0-4 ahead when Charlie Mitchell got in for a 21st minute goal and they led by 1-8 to 0-5 at half time.
That six point margin still separated the sides at the end. K/K pulled 1-13 to 0-8 clear but an Eoin Murphy goal in the 49th minute brought Belmont back into it and left them trailing by 1-13 to 1-9.
K/K's response was impressive. They got the next point and a second goal from Charlie Mitchell ended it as a contest with three minutes left.
The Scorers
Kilcormac/Killoughey: Charlie Mitchell 2-4, Cathal Kiley 0-4 (0-3 Frees), Cathal Donoghue 0-2, Dylan Hand 0-2 (0-1 Free), Sean Buckley 0-1, Dan Murray 0-1,
Belmont: Mark Cahill 0-7 (0-6 Frees), Sean Flynn 1-0, Adam Egan 0-2 (0-1 Side line, 0-1 Free), Eoin Murphy 0-1, Cathal Flynn 0-1.
The Teams
Kilcormac/Killoughey: Dan Gleeson; Charlie Bracken, Cathal Kilmartin, Sean Kilmartin; Shane Mulrooney, Eoin Gleeson, Jack Screeney; Dan Murray, Colm Leonard; Sean Buckley, Cathal Kiely, Dylan Hand; Lochlann Kavanagh (Capt.), Cathal Donoghue, Charlie Mitchell. Subs: Oisin Kilmartin for Sean Kilmartin (58 mins), Jimmy Kavanagh for Colm Leonard (60 mins), Tadgh Donoghue for Sean Buckley (61 mins).
Belmont: Cian Boylan; Aron McCabe, Conor Butler, Darragh K. Flynn; Adam Nugent, Patrick Taaffe, Enda Coughlan; Aaron Brazil, Conor Kenny; Mark Cahill, Darren Claffey, Sean Flynn; Adam Egan, Cathal Flynn, Ciaran Mannion. Subs: Eoin Murphy for Ciaran Mannion (27 mins), Conor Dunican for Darren Claffey (41 mins), Bill Egan for Aron McCabe (57 mins).
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.