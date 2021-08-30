Opening round of Offaly IHC goes according to expectations

THE first round of the Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship went exactly as expected last weekend.

There were no surprises as the three favourites won and Birr edged out their 50/50 tussle with Coolderry.

In group 1, Birr won a very tight battle with Coolderry, 4-12 to 3-10 while a fancied Shamrocks team had a good 2-19 to 0-18 win over Seir Kieran.

There were two comprehensive wins in group 2 and the standout performance was by Carrig and Riverstown in their whopping 1-37 to 0-8 win over newly promoted Kinnitty – while the Tipperary border side would have been expected to beat last year's junior champions, 1-37 was still a huge tally.

In the other game, the St Rynagh's forwards also cut loose as they outscored Belmont by 2-23 to 2-9.

Round 2 takes place on the weekend of September 11/12 and the match ups are: Birr v Seir Kieran, Shamrocks v Coolderry, Kinnitty v St Rynagh's and Belmont v Carrig and Riverstown.

Meanwhile the Junior Hurling Championship also got underway last week. The format here is similar to senior hurling – there are two groups of five and they play the teams in the opposing groups. The four teams with the best record go into two semi-finals and the groups are: 1 Coolderry, Tullamore, Brosna Gaels, Clodiagh Gaels, Shamrocks; 2 Ballinamere, Gracefield, Kilcormac-Killoughey, Edenderry and Ballyskenagh-Killavilla.

Results last weekend were: Tullamore 4-15, Gracefield 1-6; Ballinamere 6-22, Coolderry 1-10; Brosna Gaels 0-20, Kilcormac-Killoughey 2-13; Edenderry 2-14, Clodiagh Gaels 1-12; Shamrocks 2-17, Ballyskenagh-Killavilla 0-16.

Fixtures for the weekend of September 11/12 are: Ballinamere v Tullamore, Gracefield v Brosna Gaels, Kilcormac-Killoughey v Clodiagh Gaels, Shamrocks v Edenderry, Ballyskenagh-Killavilla v Coolderry.