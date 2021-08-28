Shinrone full value for their win as they outclass Ballinamere

Shinrone: 4-18

Ballinamere 2-15

Shinrone were well worth their victory as they dominated Ballinamere and came up with crucial scores to ensure victory was long assured before the final whistle in Rath.

The first half was a more action-packed one with Shinrone leading at the break by 3-10 to 1-12.

However, Shinrone stepped things up considerably in the second half and were on top in all sectors, to outshoot Ballinamere by 1-8 to 1-3 in that period.

Ballinamere had begun the second half well and when Brian Duignan volleyed to the net, to leave two points between the sides, it looked like the game could go either way.

But Shinrone upped the ante after that and were in control for long periods.

When their fourth goal arrived via Killian Sampson who tapped to the net from a tight angle, Shinrone were well on their way.

After the final water break, Shinrone never looked in trouble and Ballinamere could only manage a single point in the final ten minutes. It wasn’t that Ballinamere didn’t try, they were frustrated by a well-drilled Shinrone side who closed out the game impressively.

While the Shinrone forwards all impressed on the day, it was their defence that laid the groundwork for this victory.

In the closing quarter, they never looked like conceding another goal and Ballinamere saw a number of efforts drift wide as they were completely closed out. In that period, Dan Doughan particularly stood out and he gathered a number of high balls and cleared well.

Coincidentally, these sides also met in the first round of the championship at Drumcullen’s ground last year, and played out an entertaining draw with Ballinamere shading the encounter.

However, this game was dominated much more by Shinrone who were sharper throughout and led from the 10th minute on.

It was a positive opening game for Shinrone, while the defeat puts Ballinamere on the backfoot.

Scorers

Shinrone: Jason Sampson 2-0, Killian Sampson 1-3 (1f), JP Cleary 0-5 (1f), Adrian Cleary 0-3, Paul Cleary 1-0, Darren Crean and Sean Cleary 0-2 each, Dara Maher, Conor Doughan and Donal Morkan 0-1 each.

Ballinamere: Brian Duignan 1-7 (4f), Sean Duignan 1-2 (1 sideline), Darragh Wyer, John Murphy and Cormac Spollen 02 each.

Shinrone:Eamonn Cleary; Peter Cleary, Darren O’Meara, Joe Cleary; Declan Cleary, Dan Doughan, Dara Maher; Killian Sampson, Darren Crean; Sean Cleary, Conor Doughan, Adrian Cleary; Paul Cleary, Jason Sampson, JP Cleary. Subs: DJ McLoughlin for Darren Crean (41 mins), Eoin Carroll for Adrian Cleary (52 mins), Donal Morkan for Sean Cleary (56 mins).

Ballinamere: Mark Troy; Jack Fogarty, Chris McDonald, David Magner; Sam Burke, Ciaran Burke, Gerry Spollen; Ross Ravenhill, Kevin McDermott; Mike O’Brien, Brian Duignan, Sean Duignan; Cormac Spollen, John Murphy, Darragh Wyer. Sub: Joe Maher for Cormac Spollen (40 mins).

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons