Offaly senior “B” hurling final postponed after consultation with HSE

THE 2020 Offaly Senior “B” Hurling Championship final between Drumcullen and Kinnitty has been postponed.

The final was fixed for O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday afternoon but the Offaly GAA County Board confirmed this evening that it has been postponed. They revealed that the final was postponed following consultation with the HSE but didn't elabourate any further.

It is believed that the postponement has occurred because of Covid in Kinnitty. The postponement of it will be greeted with bitter disappointment by both clubs and the County Board who had hoped to get the outstanding adult 2020 championships completed this weekend. The Senior Hurling Championship final between Kilcormac/Killoughey and St Rynagh's and the Intermediate Hurling Championship final between Coolderry and Shinrone are also on Saturday.

The finals had been scheduled to take place last October but a Covid-19 lockdown saw them postponed and eventually the decision was taken to play them after the conclusion of the 2021 inter-county season.

The 2021 championships are scheduled to start shortly with the football starting on the weekend of Auguist 21/22 and the hurling a week later. They will want to get this final played before the 2021 hurling starts and ideally they will try and get it played on the weekend of August 21/22 but it remains to be seen if this is possible.