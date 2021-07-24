Edenderry the masters as hurling crown captured

EDENDERRY were delighted to capture the 2020 Junior “B” Hurling Championship title in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park on Friday evening.

2020 Molloy Environmental Systems JHC ‘B’ final

Edenderry 3-15

St Rynagh’s 0-14

There has been a proud tradition of hurling in Edenderry down the years and they were a very competitive hurling club back in the early decades of the GAA in Offaly but the game has suffered in recent years.

It has very much played second fiddle to football and there were years when Edenderry didn't even field a hurling team. Edenderry has produced All-Ireland hurling medal winners in Sean Og Farrell (1994) and Cillian Farrell (1998) but football will always be their main game.

However, there remains a dedicated group of hurling enthusiasts in the club and this win meant a lot to them. The fact that it came against a hurling stronghold in St Rynagh's made it all the sweeter. It may have been St Rynagh's third team and Edenderry may have been expected to win but they still had to hurl to do so.

Edenderry were clearly the better team on the evening, though they had to work hard to win and it was not as clearcut as the final scoreline might suggest.

St Rynagh's gave them a real run in the first half and held a three point lead on a couple of occasions. However, goals from football star Cian Farrell and Shane Cummins had them 2-6 to 0-9 up at half time and they never looked back. A second goal from Farrell had them 3-11 to 0-12 up midway during the second half and they were able to coast home from here.

With their football team likely to go well this year, hurling won't be the priority for Edenderry but they should still have a competitive junior side. This was an enjoyable keenly fought game of hurling. St Rynagh's led by 0-5 to 0-3 at the first half water break and they were 0-7 to 0-4 ahead a few minutes later.

An astrute Cian Farrell flick levelled it up in the 24th minute. James Corrigan replied for Rynagh's before a fine Cummins goal gave Edenderry the initiative.

They still had work to do in the second half and St Rynagh's got the first point from a Declan Kelly free. Then Edenderry upped the tempo and soon put the issue to bed. They got 1-4 without reply with Cian Farrell scoring an excdllent goal in the 42nd minute. That put them 3-10 to 0-10 ahead and they were able to close it out comfortably from here, scoring five of the last nine points for a convincing win.

Scorers – Edenderry: Shane Cummins 1-3, Cian Farrell 2-0, Alan Harte 0-5 (2fs), David Hanlon 0-4, Oisin O’Grady 0-2 (2fs), Paul Hanlon 0-1. St Rynagh’s: Oisin Flannery 0-6 (4fs), Declan Kelly 0-3 (2fs), James Corrigan 0-2, Michael Clear, Kevin Lynch and Declan Tanner (1f) 0-1 each.

Edenderry: Stephen Guilfoyle; Alan O’Brien, Ryan O’Neill, Ciaran Nolan; Paul Hanlon, Daniel Nolan, Briain Nolan; Dylan Foy, Ger Hanlon; Loughlin Walsh, David Hanlon (captain), Alan Harte; Leslie Nolan, Cian Farrell, Shane Cummins. Subs: Oisin O’Grady for Nolan (40 min), Eoin Dunne for Foy (44 min), James Merrick for Farrell (60 min), Jamie Dolan for Harte (60 min).

St Rynagh’s: Declan Tanner; Thomas Daly, Darragh Kenny, John Flannery; Declan Kelly, Fergus Shortt (captain), Nathan Claffey; Cathal Mannion, Evan Conroy; Kevin Lynch, Paul Looby, Oisin Flannery; Enda Flynn, James Corrigan, Michael Clear. Subs: Eoghan Flynn for Conroy (22 min, injured), Dean Flynn for Clear (40 min), Denis Healy for Lynch (40 min), Aidan Cannon for Flannery (60 min).

Referee – Kyle Waters (Ballinamere).