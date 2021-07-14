Offaly all set for All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship 

Offaly all set for All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship 

Offaly camogie manager Susan Earner

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

The Offaly Senior team start their championship campaign at home next Sunday when they face familiar opposition as Tipperary come to Banagher – the game has a 2.30pm throw in.  The teams met recently in the League quarter-finals when Tipperary beat Offaly so the home side will be hoping to make some amends for that defeat while Tipperary will go into the fixture with confidence. 

The Faithful girls are then on the road when they travel to Wexford.  Again there is some familiarity with this fixture as both teams played their last match in last year’s championship when Wexford narrowly defeated Offaly in Enniscorthy. 

The last match of the group is a home fixture for Offaly when they take on Limerick on 31st July. 

When asked for her thoughts on the league campaign, Offaly Manager, Susan Earner said she was delighted to reach the quarter final stages of the league and while the win against Dublin was vital in the end, she and her panel were taught a lesson by Tipp. . She went on to say that she didn’t feel like the scoreline represented the game and that her team had many missed chances and conceded some soft scores. 

When asked how they have reacted to their league exit she explained that they have "upped the intensity at training” and that challenge matches against Westmeath and Clare gave her the opportunity to try players in different positions in preparation for championship. 
There is no doubt that Offaly go into the championship with three difficult fixtures ahead but Earner says that they are looking forward to the championship.  She explained that she feel that “the girls have improved greatly over the last few weeks. We won't fear our opposition, we hope to focus primarily on getting performances that will hopefully keep us on the right roads to getting a place in the quarter finals.”

