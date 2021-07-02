Offaly U-20 and minor footballers in action next week

OFFALY U-20 and minor footballers will be quickly into action following Wednesday night's defeat in the 2020 Leinster Minor Football Championship final.

The U-20s have been drawn to play Wexford away next Thursday evening, May 8 in Wexford Park at 7.30pm in the 2021 championship.

The minor footballers will play Dublin in O'Connor Park on Saturday, May 10 at 12 noon in the 2021 championship. Ken Furlong's side will include a number of the squad that suffered an agonising 1-7 to 1-6 defeat to Meath on Wednesday evening in Mullingar.

With the senior footballers and hurlers out this weekend, it is now the peak season for Offaly inter-county teams. Only the senior hurlers will have a second chance in the case of defeat, though it is most unlikely that they will need this as they face Sligo on Saturday in their Christy Ring Cup opener..

Declan Kelly's Offaly U-20 side have played a few recent challenges and should have a decent squad. A couple of the 2020 minor football squad may also be drafted in to his panel – Tullamore's John Furlong and Cormac Egan are among the players who will have impressed the U-20 management.

Had Offaly beaten Meath on Wednesday night, they would have been in an All-Ireland semi-final and the 2021 minors would have gone straight into the semi-final as would the U-20 footballers. Meath are now in both senmi-finals.

In U-20 football, the winners of Offaly and Wexford will play the winners of Longford and Westmeath on July 15.

The winners of Offaly and Dublin in minor football will play the winners of Carlow and Kildare on July 24.

Meanwhile the Leinster minor hurling final has now been brought forward to 12 noon in Portlaoise on Saturday. The winner goes straight into the All-Ireland final. The 2021 minor hurlers will play in a Leinster semi-final on Wednesday, July 21 while the U-20 hurlers have a quarter-final on Tuesday, July 13. A draw will take place for both fixtures.