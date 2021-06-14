Twitter lights up for Offaly super fan Mick McDonagh after promotion

There were great on-field celebrations after Offaly gained promotion to Division 2 of the Allianz Football League on Saturday afternoon.

Chief among those lapping up the victory was Mick McDonagh, known affectionately as #OffalyDude across the GAA community. A mainstay behind the goals at Offaly matches up and down the country, Mick was there on Saturday complete with hi-viz bib, as the footballers overcame Fermanagh.

Afterwards, GAA supporters from Offaly and beyond expressed their delight that Mick was able to attend the game and share in one of Offaly's best days in recent memory. See some of the reaction below:

They should put a GPS tracker on Mick McDonagh from @Offaly_GAA while watching a game he surely does 10km some supporter June 12, 2021

Great that Mick McDonagh was able to attend Offaly’s promotion last night. Was still wearing his jersey when I passed him on the way to work this morning. pic.twitter.com/PL9RaQjkfP — Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) June 13, 2021