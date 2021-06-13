Offaly footballers will play league final after u-turn

Offaly will play Derry in the Division 3 NFL final in Croke park next Saturday after both counties sought the fixture.

Initially it had been decided that a final would not go ahead a week before a championship game and that both promotion semi-final winners would share the league Division 3 title.

However, John Maughan stated yesterday that Offaly wanted it to be played.

The fixture will now go ahead with Offaly seeking league honours after already securing promotion to Division 2 with a win over Fermanagh on Saturday evening.