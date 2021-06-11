Offaly ladies footballers team announced for league semi-final

Offaly midfielder Amy Gavin-Mangan
OFFALY ladies footballers have announced their team for the National League Division 4 semi-final this weekend.
Offaly play Louth in Clane at 4.30pm on Sunday and have made one change from the team that defeated Limerick in their last game with Niamh Lydon of Ballinaere/Durrow coming in for Aoife Carey.
Lydon will partner Amy Gavin-Mangan at midfield and Offaly have named a strong team. It features camogie and ladies football dual stars, Roisin Egan and Grainne Egan – Roisin is fro,m Naomh Ciarain while Grainne plays camogie with Shinrone and ladies football with Tullamore. Grainne was named as the national camogie player of the month earlier this week.
Offaly have performed well so far under manager, Cloghan man Gary Daly. They have beaten Carlow and Limerick to top their group. Louth finished up as runners up behind Leitrim in their group but it looks to be a fairly evenly matched game on paper.
The Offaly team is:
1. Sinead Byrne (St Broughan's)
2. Annie Kehoe (c) (Tullamore
3. Orla Whelan (Edenderry)
4. Emma Corcoran (St Rynagh's)
5. Roisin Ennis (Naomh Ciaran)
6. Dawn Hannon (Rhode)
7. Michelle Mann (Naomh Molaoise)
8. Amy Gavin-Mangan (Naomh Ciaran)
9. Niamh Lydon (Ballinamere/Durrow)
10. Emma Maher (Naomh Ciaran)
11. Roisin Egan (Naomh Ciaran)
12. Marie Byrne (St Conleth's, Laois)
13. Mairead Daly (St Rynagh's)
14. Chloe Sheridan (Clara)
15. Grainne Egan (Tullamore)
Subs
16. Lauren Dunne (Rhode)
17. Nicole Byrne (St Conleth's, Laois)
18. Tara Dunne (Edenderry)
19. Ciara Walsh (Naomh Molaoise)
20. Ciara Galvin (Naomh Molaoise)
21. Anne-Marie McCormack (St Manchan's)
22. Sarah Kehoe (Tullamore)
23. Sarah Cummins (Edenderry)
24. Rebecca McDonnell (Edenderry)
25. Katie Guinan (Tullamore)
26. Nicole Farrelly (Edenderry)
27. Therese Robbins (St Manchan's)
28. Irene Murphy (St Manchan's)
29. Roisin Kane (Tullamore)
30. Aoife Carey (St Broughan's)
