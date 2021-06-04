Offaly make defensive changes for big clash with Down

OFFALY have made a couple of defensive changes for their big clash against Down in Division 2A of the National Hurling League on Sunday.

Paddy Delaney and Joey Keenaghan come into the team in place of Jordan Quinn and Damien Egan. Delaney and Keenaghan both went off injured early on during the impressive first round win over Meath.

Kilcormac/Killoughey man Quinn was taken off during the first half of the big win over Carlow in the last game while Belmont's Egan went at half time. Quinn and Egan are both named in the subs.

Kinnitty's Delaney has been named to start at corner back with Keenaghan (Clodiagh Gaels) in front of him on the half back line. Apart from that, Michael Fennelly and selectors have named the same personnel. There is one positional change with Jason Sampson named at wing forward and Shane Kinsella at full forward.

Offaly have been in sparkling form to date. While promotion was always a target, their performances have been better than hoped for as they have recorded big and impressive wins over Meath, Kerry and Carlow. With an away fixture against Wicklow in their final game, Offaly will be promoted if they can beat Down in Tullamore.

Their scoring difference is way better than all opponents and Offaly have been playing very well so far. They are now odds on favourites for promotion but they will be wary of the Down challenge, having lost to them in the Christy Ring Cup semi-final last year.

The game was switched from Birr to Tullamore after a request by team management and no supporters will be allowed at it – up to 200 will be allowed attend at the bigger venues from the following weekend. Conor Langton has been added to the Offaly subs for Sunday – he is a brother of Liam who has been in outstanding form in the Offaly attack to date.

Sunday's game has a 2.00pm throw in and can be streamed via the Offaly GAA social media channels.

The team and subs is: Conor Clancy (St Rynaghs); Paddy Delaney (Kinnitty), Ciarán Burke (Durrow), David King (Coolderry); Joey Keenaghan (Clodiagh Gaels), Ben Conneely (St Rynaghs), Killian Sampson (Shinrone); Leon Fox (Belmont), Ross Ravenhill (Durrow); Jason Sampson (Shinrone), Oisin Kelly (Belmont) Brian Duignan (Durrow); Liam Langton (Clodiagh Gaels), Shane Kinsella (Kinnity), Eoghan Cahill (Birr). Subs – Stephen Corcoran (Coolderry), Aidan Treacy (St Rynagh's), Padraic Guinan (Drumcullen), Eimhin Kelly (Lusmagh), David Nally (Belmont), John Murphy (Ballinamere), Shane Dooley (Tullamore), Luke O'Connor (St Rynagh's), Conor Langton (Clodiagh Gaels), Damien Egan (Belmont), Jordan Quinn (Kilcormac/Killoughey).