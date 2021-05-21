Offaly stick with winning combination for big game against Carlow

UNSURPRISINGLY, Offaly have stuck with a winning combination for Sunday's big National Hurling League Division 2A game against Carlow.

Manager Michael Fennelly and selectors have named the same fifteen that started in last Sunday's big win over Kerry.

Oisin Kelly is named at centre half forward with Liam Langton, who has been in great scoring form to date, in the corner.

Offaly have made a very impressive start to the league. They had a comfortable win over Meath in Navan in their first game and had a way bigger win than expected, 2-28 to 0-13, against Kerry in Tullamore last Sunday.

Sunday's game will tell more about Offaly, who look to be turning a corner. Carlow will have a point to prove after losing to Down last Sunday and they have punched at a higher level than Offaly in recent years. However, Offaly's early form has been compelling and there is growing optimism that they can win promotion. A win here will make them warm favourites to go up and it is a big game for Offaly. Encouragingly, the players look to be in a different frame of mind than last year and are playing with much more cut and thrust.

Offaly: Conor Clancy (St Rynaghs); Jordan Quinn (Kilcormac Killoughey), Ciarán Burke (Durrow), David King (Coolderry); Brian Watkins (Birr), Ben Conneely (St Rynaghs), Killian Sampson (Shinrone); Leon Fox (Belmont), Ross Ravenhill (Durrow); Shane Kinsella (Kinnity), Oisin Kelly (Belmont) Brian Duignan (Durrow); Liam Langton (Clodiagh Gaels), Adrian Hynes (Seir Kieran), Eoghan Cahill (Birr). Stephen Corcoran (Coolderry), Aidan Treacy (St Rynagh's), Damien Egan (Belmont), Paddy Rigney (Kinnitty), Padraic Guinan (Drumcullen), Eimhin Kelly (Lsumagh), David Nally (Belmont), John Murphy (Ballinamere), Shane Dooley (Tullamore), Jason Sampson (Shinrone), Luke O'Connor (St Rynagh's).