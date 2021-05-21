Offaly name changed team for crunch game against Limerick

OFFALY have made a couple of changes for their crunch National Football League Division 3 South encounter with Limerick on Saturday in Tullamore.

It had been expected that Offaly would start the same fifteen that lined out in their win in Augrhim but they have made two personnel changes and a couple of positional ones for their second game.

Cian Donohoe is named on the half back line instead of Clara's Colm Doyle, who got forward for the crucial goal in Wicklow. Shane Horan is picked at wing forward with Bill Carroll, an impressive debutant last Sunday, moving to midfield where he will partner his brother Eoin, and Peter Cunningham going into full forward – Ferbane's Joe Maher, who did well in the first half on his return to duty, is left off.

David Dempsey is named at wing back with Jordan Hayes moved up to centre half forward but it is possible that they will revert on Saturday. Dempey was a surprise selection at centre half forward in Aughrim but did really well as he drifted out to midfield and into the gap between midfield and the half back line to gather ball. He carried the ball with great pace and did the simple thing well while Hayes gave a very composed display at wing back.

John Maughan's charges played particularly well in the first half as they displayed real pace on the ball and his next challenge will be for them to develop more of a killer instinct – both in terms of taking and creating chances and finishing off opponents when they are on the ropes.

Offaly led 1-9 to 1-3 at half time but didn't play as well in the second half and had to work hard for a 1-14 to 1-10 win. It was, however, an encouraging start and Offaly will be trying to build on that against Limerick.

Limerick had a surprise win over Tipperary last week and they will give Offaly a real run. It will be a close game but it also provides a great opportunity for Offaly. With two teams from this four team group going into the semi-finals, a win here will put Offaly in a very strong position.

OFFALY: Paddy Dunican (Shamrocks); Declan Hogan (Tullamore), Eoin Rigney (Rhode), Niall Darby (Rhode); Cian Donohue (St Brigid's), Johnny Moloney (Tullamore), David Dempsey (Ballycommon); Bill Carroll (Cappincur), Eoin Carroll (Cappincur); Shane Horan (Kilmacud Crokes), Jordan Hayes (Edenderry), Anton Sullivan (Rhode); Bernard Allen (Tubber), Peter Cunningham (Bracknagh), Ruari McNamee (Rhode). Subs – Ian Duffy (Walsh Island), James Lalor (Raheen), Ciaran Donnelly (Bracknagh), Carl Stewart (Clara), Colm Doyle (Clara), Rory Egan (Edenderry), Jack Bryant (Shamrocks), Joe Maher (Ferbane), Cian Farrell (Edenderry), Niall McNamee (Rhode), Aaron Leavy (Tullamore).