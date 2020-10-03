Impressive Kilcormac/Killoughey too strong for Ballinamere/Durrow in Minor Hurling Final

Kilcormac/Killoughey are the 2020 U-17 hurling champions following a comprehensive 2-20 to 3-9 victory over Ballinamere/Durrow in Birr on Saturday morning.

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor Hurling Championship final

Kilcormac/Killoughey 2-20

Ballinamere/Durrow 3-9

It was a game in which K/K lead from start to finish and were impressive throughout the game, especially their star man Charlie Mitchell who helped himself to 1-13 in their victory. A Dan Ravenhill hat-trick was not enough for Ballinamere Durrow, who did cut the deficit to just three points at one stage in the second half. However, they failed to push on, and K/K quickly restored a six-point lead.

It was K/K who raced into the lead and they found themselves 1-4 to 0-0 up inside the first ten minutes, with the goal coming courtesy of Charlie Mitchell. A Dan Ravenhill free opened the scoring for Ballinamere, but two points from Mitchell put the K/K men 1-6 to 0-1 up at the first water break.

Ballinamere/Durrow were struggling with the pace and intensity of the game and it got no better for them with the resumption of play in the second quarter. A Charlie Mitchell free and points from Colin Spain, Alex Kavanagh and Daniel Coughlan increased K/K’s lead and they lead by 1-10 to 0-1 with just 25 minutes played.

With half time approaching, B/D rallied and began to gather momentum. Dan Ravenhill pointed from a free and another point from Mark Troy also pointed. Daniel Hand and Charlie Mitchell restored the K/K lead to 10. Just before half time, a long free from Mark Troy dropped into the square. K/K goalkeeper Richard Bracken looked to have dealt with it only for Dan Ravenhill to skilfully flick the ball off the hurl of Bracken and into the net. Ravenhill got his second goal of the game just two minutes later when he pulled on a loose ball in the square to cut the deficit to six points at half time.

Ballinamere/Durrow had all the momentum now, and Dan Ravenhill’s four unanswered points early in the second half left just three points between the teams with 36 minutes played. K/K responded, and Leigh Kavanagh and two Charlie Mitchell points put them 1-16 to 2-7 up at the second water break.

With Ballinamere/Durrow trailing by six, they desperately needed a goal, but the goal came for K/K men instead. A scramble around the goal mouth fell to Alex Kavanagh and he pulled along the ground past Luke Waters. Kavanagh quickly followed his goal with a point and a Charlie Mitchell free put K/K 2-18 to 2-7 up with five minutes remaining. Mark Troy and Ravenhill both pointed for the Ballinamere Durrow men, but these were cancelled out by points from Mitchell again and substitute Ter Guinan. A Dan Ravenhill goal right at the death was too little too late, as Kilcormac/Killoughey cruised to victory in style on a score line of 2-20 to 3-9.

THE SCORERS

Kilcormac/Killoughey: Charlie Mitchell 1-13 (0-7f), Alex Kavanagh 1-1, Colin Spain 0-2, Daniel Coughlan, Leigh Kavanagh, Daniel Hand, Ter Guinan 0-1 each.

Ballinamere/Durrow: Dan Ravenhill 3-6 ( 0-4f), Mark Troy 0-2 (0-1f), Dan Bourke 0-1.

TEAMS

Kilcormac/Killoughey: Richard Bracken; Jack Scully, Charlie Bracken, Brecon Kavangh; Oisin Kilmartin, Eoin Leonard, James Mahon; Colin Spain, Aaron O’Kelly; Daniel Hand, Leigh Kavanagh, Robert Boland; Charlie Mitchell, Daniel Coughlan, Alex Kavangh. Subs: Adam Screeney for Aaron O’Kelly (39 mins), Enda Leonard for Daniel Hand and Ter Guinan for Robert Boland (57 mins), Diarmuid Bracken for Brecon Kavanagh and James Bracken for Leigh Kavanagh (64 mins).

Ballinamere/Durrow: Luke Waters; Cameron Evans, Eoin Boland, Simon Drea; Jack Kelly, Sam Bourke, Emmet Doyle; Gavin Hand, Luka Meyer; Dan Bourke, Alex Kinahan, Dan Ravenhill; James Scully, Mark Troy, Jack Molloy. Subs: Stephen Doran for Alex Kinahan (H/T), Oisin Boland for Jack Molloy (54 mins), Sean Clavin for Emmet Doyle (56 mins), Luke Condron for Jack Kelly inj (60 mins).

Referee Adam Kinahan (Clodiagh Gaels).