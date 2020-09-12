Improving Belmont show Ballinamere the long road ahead

Belmont 1-18

Ballinamere 1-11



Belmont joined St Rynagh's from group 2 in this year's Offaly Senior Hurling Championship semi final following their 1-18 to 1-11 victory over Ballinamere in the final group game in O’Connor Park – Belmont have improved significantly after a poor first round defeat by St Rynagh's and their reward is a semi-final against Kilcormac/Killoughey.



It was the five minute mark before the opening score of this game came from the stick of Joe Maher who was a late call up to the Belmont side, before Leon Fox and Brian Duignan exchanged scores.



Ballinamere full back Chris McDonald kept the scoreboard ticking over with a monster point from inside his own 45, before corner forward John Murphy got the games opening goal of the the game latching on to a McDonald free to finish superbly into the back of Barry Egan’s net.



Joe Maher then found the net for Belmont at the end of the first quarter but the goal did not stand as referee, Ritchie Fitzsimons had the whistle blown for a free in for the Belmont men which county man Oisin Kelly pointed to leave the minimum between the sides at the water break.



Ciaran Burke pointed for the Ballinamere men before Brian Duignan popped over a lovely score from the sideline under the stand to open up a three point lead on heading into the closing stages of a half where both sets of half backs were doing most of the hurling.



A long range Leon Fox free dropped short on the edge of the box where Kelly pounced on it to blast it into the back of Dan Wyers net. Colin Egan and Duignan exchanged scores to leave it all square at 1-6 a piece at the half time break



Maher and David Cox were showing well for the Belmont men in this quarter and a score each side of a fine John Murphy effort kept Belmont’s noses in front heading towards the end of the third quarter.



Three in a row for the above mentioned Maher and Cox along with a lovely Colin Egan effort gave Belmont a 1-12 to 1-9 lead heading in to the water break.



It was one way traffic in the final quarter with the Belmont men out scoring their opponents by six points to two to leave the final score 1-18 to 1-11.



Teams and scorers:

Belmont-: Barry Egan; Shane Nally, Damien Egan, James Nally; Alan Egan, Mark Egan, David Kelly; Leon Fox (0-2) , David Nally(0-5); Paddy Clancy, David Kenny, Colin Egan (0-2); David Cox (0-3) Oisin Kelly (1-2), Joseph Maher (0-4). Subs: Mark Cahill for D.Kelly (37min) Ronan McEvoy for Kenny (51min).

Ballinamere-: Dan Wyer; Luke Nolan, Chris McDonald (0-1) Barry Cleary; Joe Maher, Gerry Spollen, Ross Ravenhill; Ciaran Burke (0-2), David Magner; Cormac Spollen, Darragh Wyer, Kevin McDermott; John Murphy (1-2), Brian Duignan (0-6), Aaron Maher. Subs: Jack O’Brien for C.Spollen (35min), Paddy Murphy for D.Wyer (45min), Sean Duignan for McDermott (53min).

Referee: Ritchie Fitzsimons (Birr).