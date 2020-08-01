Coolderry pushed to pin of collar by battling Seir Kieran

Coolderry 1-16

Seir Kieran 0-18

Coolderry had the narrowest of wins over Seir Kieran, who were without their star man and last year's senior B hurler of the year, Joe Bergin, on Saturday evening.

After an initial promising spell from Seir Kieran, in which they shot over 5 points without reply in the opening 10 minutes, Coolderry gradually wore their opponents down.

Coolderry went in at the interval a point in front, their eventual winning margin.

In a game in which highlights were few and far between, the only goal of the game was one of quality.

David Tooher latched onto a long clearance and evaded his marker before shooting to the net to put his side four points to the good just afer half-time.

However, Seir Kieran didn’t fold and the game was in the balance right to the end, with Coolderry edging it by the finest of margins.

In fact, the game could have ended in a draw when a shot from James Scully fell short and Stephen Corcoran was able to clear to safety, prior to the final whistle.

It’s doubtful if there would have been much argument if the game had ended in a draw as while it was a keenly contested match, it never burst into light, much like the dull evening in Birr.



THE SCORERS

Coolderry: Scorers: David Tooher 1-6 (4 frees), Brian Carroll 0-5 (2 frees, 1 65), Mark Bergin and Kevin Connolly 0-2 each, Eoin Ryan 0-1.

Seir Kieran: Adrian Hynes 0-10 (8 frees), Barry Kealy 0-2, Eanna Murphy 0-2 (frees), James Scully, James Mulrooney, Kieran Connor, Shane Ryan 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

Coolderry: Stephen Corcoran; David Connolly, Trevor Corcoran, Stephen Connolly; Eoghan Parlon, Conor Molloy, Stephen Burke; Mark Bergin, David King; Declan Parlon, Brian Carroll, Kevin Connolly; Eoin Ryan, Cathal Parlon, David Tooher. Subs: Gearoid McCormack for Trevor Corcoran, Daniel Miller for Declan Parlon, Barry Tehan for Mark Bergin (all in the 47th minute).

Seir Kieran: Eoin Coughlan; Kieran Connor, Sean Coughlan, Donal Coughlan; Michael Gilligan, Eanna Murphy, Dermot Mooney; James Scully, Kevin Dunne; Peadar Murray, Barry Keely, Tom Dooley; James Mulrooney, Adrian Hynes, Shane Ryan. Subs: Stephen Hynes for Peadar Murray (29 mins), Emmet Scully for Donal Coughlan (54 mins).



Referee: Richie Fitzsimons