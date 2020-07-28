Cappincur GAA officers to raise funds with 100km walk

TWO officers will undertake a gruelling walk to raise funds for Cappincur GAA Club in late August/early September.

Club secretary Catherine Graham and PRO Lauren Jordan will walk 100km along the banks of the Grand Canal from GAA headquarters in Croke Park to Cappincur.

Like all clubs during the Covid19 pandemic, their annual fundraising efforts has been seriously hampered. During a regular season the club would have had their annual 8km run for Mattie Graham, a golf classic, the draw and bag packing. This year they had some new ideas up their sleeve which came to a swift end during the global pandemic.

In a bid to try and recoup these they have set up a go fund me page in aid of Cappincur GAA and current club secretary Catherine Graham and PRO Lauren Jordan bid to walk the 100km from head quarters to home along the banks of the Grand Canal. It is hoped that the girls will have some help on their endeavors along the way from familiar faces from county and club teams. The dates of the walk are to be confirmed but it will be in late August early September. They will update as soon as possible.

Stages of walk

Day 1 - Croke Park to Hazelhatch Bridge via Grand Canal Dock - 25km approx

Day 2 - Hazelhatch to Allenwood - 30km

Day 3 - Allenwood to Daingean - 33km

Day 4 - Daingean to Cappincur - 12km

They will have pit stops along the way and any GAA clubs that would like to be a resting spot please get in contact with them at through their social media pages. @CappincurGAA.