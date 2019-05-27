Kilcormac-Killoughey Camogie Notes (May 28)

Feile preparations well underway:

For the 3rd time in 4 years, Kilcormac Killoughey U14 Camogie team will represent Offaly at Féile. The Camogie Féile is taking place in Co. Cork from 7th-9th June with Newcestown Camogie Club as our host Club.

The team began their Féile campaign on March 9, an extremely cold day in the Faithful Fields. However, the cold didn’t deter the girls where they finished the day undefeated after playing Shinrone, St Sinchills, Drumcullen/Lusmagh and Kinnitty. The following day, the Team travelled to Banagher to play St. Rynaghs in the semi-final before proceeding to win the Division 2, ’A’ final against St Cillian’s.

Since then, the team has been busy training and preparing for the forthcoming Féile matches. Their Managers, Donal Rigney, Annette Meacle and Jimmy Quinn also organised practice matches against Camross Camogie Club, Craughwell Camogie Club and Carnmore Camogie Club as part of their preparations.

In tandem with the team preparations, extensive fundraising has taken place with a successful auction and bag pack while unsolicited donations and generous sponsorship means that the entire team will receive a complete set of new gear.

KK are playing their first three matches in Newcestown. On Friday, June 7, they will play Clonakilty 1 at 5.30pm and then St Mullins at 6.30pm. They will play the host Club, Newcestown, at 10am on Saturday 8th June.

The club sends its very best wishes to the players and managers and we hope that it is an enjoyable and fruitful experience for them and their many supporters.