Five in a row as Kilcormac-Killoughey show their class in closing quarter

KILCORMAC-Killoughey's new golden generation showed their class as they bled Tullamore dry in an ultimately one sided Minor Hurling Championship final on Saturday afternoon.

Offaly Minor Hurling Championship final



Kilcormac-Killoughey 3-17

Tullamore 1-7

Switched from Birr to O'Connor Park on Saturday morning, the scoreline is a bit harsh on Tullamore. It wasn't that one sided and they weren't that bad but there is absolutely no disputing the fact that the best team won. K-K were only three points ahead with eight minutes left and the door was still open for Tullamore but in reality, a shock result was only a remote possibility.

Even with that tentative three point lead, K-K were the better team all over the field and they were getting increasingly dominant as the half wore on. It was no surprise that they pulled away in the closing minutes as they scored 3-5 to only a solitary point of a reply from Tullamore. It was champagne hurling by K-K late on and while Tullamore heads dropped after Adam Screeney's wonderful 55th minute goal gave them a 1-13 to 1-6 lead and ended it as a contest, the winners always had that type of hurling in their repertoire.

A sixteen point winning margin was not an accurate reflection of the way this game went as a very hard working and brave Tullamore team battled with everything they had. It was, however, always a distinct possibility that K-K would win by a double figure margin and it was no surprise that they would emerge very handsome winners.

It was a history making occasion for K-K, their second five in a row in minor ranks as they joined St Rynagh's on top of the roll of honour with twenty titles. Their last five in a row came from 1992 to 1996 but senior success eluded them as they couldn't get the better of the great Birr and Seir Kieran teams of that era. K-K will be confident that this golden generation won't experience the same fate. With several of the Offaly minor hurling panel that so nearly captured All-Ireland minor hurling honours this year, it shouldn't but it is far from guaranteed and game load as well as introducing these players at the right time is now their major challenge.

They made life difficult for themselves for three quarters of the game. They missed way too much in the first half and should have been much further in front than a point at half time. And when they conceded a very soft goal at the start of the second half, it looked like it could be one of those days for them.

That goal came from a mishit Cillian Martin free in the 52nd minute from fifty metres as Harry Sweeney misjudged the flight of the ball and it gave Tullamore a shock 1-6 to 0-7 lead. K-K were worried and it took them a while to regain their composure. Their error count had been quite high in the first half but they were much sharper and made much fewer mistakes when the gun was to their head.

Tullamore stayed in contention for as long as they could but it was also clear that they were living on their wits. They didn't score again until Cillian Martin's 60th minute free and by that stage K-K had 1-15 on the board. Tullamore only scored 1-1 in the second half, both from Cillian Martin frees. That was nowhere near enough and not only that but they rarely looked like scoring from play as they could wrestle no joy from a brilliant K-K defence.

Two Adam Screeney points, one free had K-K back on level terms by the 40th minute. Screeney got them in front from another free and the superb Daniel Hand edged them two clear with a wonderful 44th minute point. The writing was now on the wall for Tullamore and gradually K-K opened daylight. Screeney got a free and a breathtaking point from play to put four in it with eight minutes left and the floodgates opened.

Screeney's second half tour-de-force was instrumental in K-K's win. He had not been at his sharpest in the first half, missing some chances and not fully in the game but he moved out the field in the second half and showed all his amazing skill. His 55th minute goal was a work of art as he gathered a breaking ball and finished magnificently. K-K added three points and his second goal in the 61st minute was also sublime while they got a fortunate third goal in the 62nd minute when a Leigh Kavanagh shot from distance went on the way to the net.

There was absolutely no denying K-K's superiority. As expected Cillian Martin put in a serious shift for Tullamore and was the biggest single reason they could at least dream of glory well into the second half. Cillian Bourke was excellent at times in a sweeping role in defence, Jack Daly tried so hard to negate the influence of Ter Guinan who still worked hard and other players had very good moments but almost all the best players on the field wore K-K's green and gold.

James Mahon, Richard Bracken, Brecon Kavanagh, Leigh Kavanagh, Mark Mulrooney, Daniel Hand and Adam Screeney were all immense for K-K and with other young players emerging from U-15 ranks, they could be very difficult to knock off their perch next year – Odhran Fletcher showed his promise when introduced at half time, sparking life into K-K forwards.

There were very worrying comparisons to be drawn in the first half between this and the senior hurling final for Kilcormac-Killoughey.

They were the better team in most sectors and most of the best players on the field wore their jersies but once again, they were very wasteful. Tullamore played a sweeper system with Cillian Bourke back in front of Adam Screeney and they were hard to break down but a 0-7 to 0-6 half time lead in no way reflected the first half.

Daniel Hand was their best forward in the first half, stroking over three gorgeous points but he also missed their two goal chances. He was blocked with the first one in the 23rd minute and drew a good save from Alex Sheridan four minutes later.

K-K had seven first half wides and many of these could have been points as they dominated key areas. Tullamore worked very hard with Cillian Martin mounting fierce early resistance. Their confidence grew as the half wore on and it became clear that K-K were vulnerable. K-K led by 0-4 to 0-1 and 0-5 to 0-2 before a Martin free and fine Niall Furlong point from play made it a one point game after 22 minutes.

The point of the half was scored by K-K midfielder Mark Mulrooney from out on the left wing in the 23rd minute as both sides exchanged two points to leave the favourites with that tentative one point half time lead.



MATCH ANALYSIS



MAN OF THE MATCH

Brecon Kavanagh (Kilcormac-Killoughey): You could make strong cases for a few K-K players. Adam Screeney really turned on the style in the second half while Daniel Hand was fantastic for them. Hand got five delicious points and on most days he would get the nod. He did miss a couple of goal chances and K-K's defensive performance was so good, so efficient that we sort of have to look here. They were great at stopping Tullamore players in their tracks, of coming out of rucks with the ball and the choice is Brecon Kavanagh. One of twins on the team, he was superb at the heart of defence. Time and time again, he came out with the ball, he fed Daniel Hand superbly at times and he was particularly good when Tullamore were a threat.



THE SCORERS

Kilcormac-Killoughey: Adam Screeney 2-9 (7f), Daniel Hand 0-5, Leigh Kavanagh 1-0, Mark Mulrooney 0-2, Odhran Fletcher 0-1.

Tullamore: Cillian Martin 1-5 (1-4f), Niall Furlong and Cillian Wynne 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

KILCORMAC-KILLOUGHEY: Harry Sweeney; Luke Bracken, James Mahon, Donnchadh Kilmartin; Richard Bracken, Brecon Kavanagh, Oisin Guinan; Leigh Kavanagh, Mark Mulrooney; Ciaran Scully, Ter Guinan, Stephen Gleeson; Brian Guinan, Daniel Hand, Adam Screeney. Subs – Odhran Fletcher for Gleeson (HT), Oisin Carroll for Kilmartin (45m), Jack Buckley for Scully (56m).

TULLAMORE: Alex Sheridan; Jamie Thornton, Eoghain Spain, Ryan Fenlon; Anthony Lawlor, Jack Daly, Adam Maher; Luke Duffy, Jake Moore; Cillian Martin, David Keegan, Niall Furlong; Cillian Wynne, Sean Kavanaghm Cillian Bourke. Subs – John Brady for Lawlor (HT).

Referee – Kieran Dooley (Drumcullen).



REFEREE WATCH

Kieran Dooley had a good solid game. There wasn't much contentious here and neither side could point fingers at him.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Adam Screeney's 52nd minute point was the moment we knew K-K would win. He brilliantly robbed the ball and hit a wonderful point from distance to put K-K 0-13 to 1-6 ahead. With Cillian Martin missing the type of free he was scoring earlier moments later, Tullamore were running on fumes and Screeney's fantastic goal three minutes later sealed it.



VENUE WATCH

Workers did not have long to get the O'Connor Park pitch in order after being told on Saturday morning that the game was being switched from Birr. They did a mighty job and while a lot of rain fell, the pitch was in very good condition with no obvious surface water on it.



TALKING POINT

You had to feel sorry for Birr as this game was switched to Tullamore on Saturday morning following heavy overnight rain. It was the right decision and top marks to Birr for making it themselves and putting the County Board on alert to the possibility on Friday evening – once torrential rain fell on Thursday night and again on Friday, the Birr pitch was always likely to be in trouble.

The Offaly GAA County Board have decided to bring the senior hurling final back to Birr next year and it is a questionable decision. Birr are an excellent club and have done a lot of work on getting their facilities in order. The rancour that dominated the relationship between Birr and the County Board for much of the 1990s and 2000s – over the Crinkle border issue and St Brendan's Park mainly – is largely gone and that is a great thing. The County Board and one of its biggest clubs need to be working together and not at logger heads.

However, the decision to bring the senior hurling final back to Birr was done without a proper or full debate with a detailed examination of all the pros and cons by delegates. It was passed unanimously after a proposal by chairman Michael Duignan and it was very noticeable that officers and delegates who would have different opinions kept their powder dry. It is a good thing to give Birr a final for one year but it still represents a very big decision.

O'Connor Park is a better stadium under every criteria than any other ground in Offaly, and indeed the vast majority in Leinster, and the reality is that Birr will be in bother if the weather is bad enough or the crowd reaches a certain threshold. There is something magical about Birr as a venue and games are an enjoyable experience there. Birr is a very welcoming club but the reasons for Birr for the senior hurling final are more emotional than practical. It should be okay weather wise in September but you can get very bad weather then while a big curtain raiser is also a very big part of the whole county final experience.



WHAT'S NEXT

That concludes the year for both sides.



STATISTICS

Wides: K-K – 11 (7 in first half); Tullamore – 4 (3 in first half).

Yellow cards: K-K – 2 (Daniel Hand and Richard Bracken); Tullamore – 2 (Niall Furlong and Ryan Fenlon).

Red cards: 0.