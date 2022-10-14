Search

14 Oct 2022

Offaly GAA hope to introduce age friendly season ticket for senior citizens

Offaly GAA hope to introduce age friendly season ticket for senior citizens

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

14 Oct 2022 12:03 PM

THE Offaly GAA County Board have plans to introduce an age friendly season ticket for Old Age Pensioners for 2023.

The October meeting of the County Board were told by treasurer Dervill Dolan that they are examining the introduction of a season ticket for senior citizens.

Currently entry to games is available by tickets only. Tickets must be purchased online before hand and they are then scanned in at the venue of a game.

There has been some complaints, however, that this is disenfrancising senior citizens – not all of them are able to purchase tickets online and download them. The introduction of the season ticket is a means of catering for this specific group of people.

There is a GAA season ticket covering access to all club games but a specific ticket for each fixture must still be downloaded. The proposed new season ticket for senior citizens will be one that can be scanned at a venue and doesn't require individual tickets to be downloaded.

A few years ago, each senior citizen was entitled to free admission to games once they reached pension age. This has been discontinued but the new season ticket will be available at a discounted price for senior citizens, if all the technical requirements can be satisfied.

Games became all ticket during Covid and while this has worked very well and will continue, there has been some complaints from supporters about the lack of a cash payment facilitiy.

There will, however, be no turning back to a cash facility by the County Board. At the recent meeting, St Brigid's Micheal Casey asked what clubs were to do when supporters turned up without a ticket.

He complained that no tickets had been sold online for an U-15 “B” football fixture in Croghan recently but a lot of spectators turned up and they allowed them in for nothing. He was later told that it was a “B” competition fixture and entry was free but Dervill Dolan stated that clubs must refuse access to people without tickets. He said games were no different than someone trying to get on a train without a ticket. “You can't go to the match if you have no ticket,” he said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

John Downey is pictured with his family, wife Jacinta, daughter Aishling, sons Colin, Owen and James as he is about the cut the cake to mark his retirement as principal of St Cronan’s NS Lusmagh.

Home

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media