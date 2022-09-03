Search

03 Sept 2022

Joe Bergin masterclass helps Seir Kieran escape relegation as Clodiagh Gaels go down

Seir Kieran goalkeeper Peadar Murray.

Reporter:

Mark Comerford

03 Sept 2022 10:00 PM

Clodiagh Gaels can have no complaints about their defeat to Seir Kieran in Saturday evening’s Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Final in Rath. The game got off to a sloppy start as both sides put in an abysmal opening ten minutes.

Molloy Environmenral Systems Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Final

 

Seir Kieran 4-18

Clodiagh Gaels 0-13

Referee, Kieran Dooley looked to lay down a marker of intent in just the fourth minute, when he showed Clodiagh Gaels Manager, Damian Foxe a yellow card for some gesticulations on the side-line. Referee Dooley was whistle-happy throughout the first half, never allowing the game to flow, awarding an array of endless frees. This suited Seir Kieran far more, as half-forward, Joe Bergin used the frees to gain a foothold for his side.

Barry Kealy was dominant in defence all evening for Seir Kieran, calmly cleaning things up alongside Michael Gilligan, who also put in a great shift at the back. Kevin Dunne got got the first of Seir Kieran’s four goals on the twentieth minute, the midfielder showing dogged determination to battle through the Clodiagh defence and find the back of the net.

Seir Kieran looked comfortable for their 1-10 to 0-6 half-time lead and in the second half, the men in black and amber showed just how sizable the gulf is between the two teams. Clodiagh came out fighting in the second half, showing a lot more urgency and intent. But they were simply out-classed in every aspect of the game. Seir Kieran were the bigger, stronger, faster side, but above all else, they were more composed and more assured when it really mattered.

Three second half goals from James Mulrooney, substitute, Eanna Murphy, and man of the match, Joe Bergin, cemented Seir Kieran’s position as a Senior Hurling club for another year at least. Joe Bergin put in an outstanding performance from start to finish and looked head and shoulders above everyone else on the pitch.

Special mention to Clodiagh Gaels midfielder, Cathal Curran, who stood out for the men in white. Curran is small in stature, but played like a man twice is size, never giving up, never backing down, always looking to receive the ball, and always at the centre of everything good for his team.

 

Man of the Match: Joe Bergin (Seir Kieran).

Scorers: 

Seir Kieran: Joe Bergin 1-9 (5f), James Mulrooney 1-1, Kevin Dunne 1-1, Eanna Murphy 1-0, Paider Murray 0-2 (2f), Tom Dooley 0-2, Adrian Hynes 0-1, Barry Kealy 0-1, Shane Ryan 0-1 

Clodiagh Gaels: Liam Langton 0-5 (3f), Cathal Brady 0-3 (3f), Dylan Hyland 0-1 (1f), Cathal Curran 0-1, Joey Keenahan 0-1, Conor Langton 0-1, Dwayne Dunne 0-1

The teams

Seir Kieran: Peadar Murray, Michael Gilligan, Sean Coughlan, Donal Coughlan, Barry Kealy, Conor Dooley, Kieran Connors, Johnn Coughlan, Kevin Dunne, Joe Bergin, Tom Dooley, Darragh Guinan, Luke Carey, Adrian Hynes, James Mulrooney        Subs: Shane Ryan (43 mins), Eanna Murphy (51 mins), Stephen Gilligan (53 mins).

Clodiagh Gaels: Kieran Coonan, Peter Walsh, Aaron Flanagan, Mark Kelly, Dylan Hyland, Cathal Brady, Clint Horan, Cathal Curran, Joey Keenahan, Sean Brady, Mark Dillan, Ruairi Dunne, Liam Langton, Conor Langton, Sean Rattigan Subs: Joel Troy (HT), Emmet Curley (47 mins), Dwayne Dunne (47 mins)

