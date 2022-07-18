Ballycommon and Raheen impress in Offaly IFC

CHAMPIONSHIP favourites Raheen and Ballycommon certainly impressed when the first round of the Offaly Intermediate Football Championship took place last weekend.

Both played very well in convincing wins while Tullamore also suggested that they can get into the championship mix.

Raheen, beaten in the final last year, pulled away in the second half for a very comfortable 3-14 to 1-7 win over St Brigid's in group 1. With two county players in James Lalor and Dylan Hyland in their ranks, Raheen are the team to beat and this performance augurs well for their prospects.

Tullamore impressed in the other group one game, wearing down Clodiagh Gaels for a 2-12 to 1-7 win.

Ballycommon were in excellent form as they destroyed Shannonbridge by 3-15 to 0-5. They were missing two of their best players, Conor Dunne and Michael Conneely but gave a very composed display. Nine players scored and they conceded just two points from play, though the nature of their defeat would suggest that Shannonbridge will find the going hard this year.

Ferbane and Daingean drew, 1-7 to 0-10, in the other group 2 game. This was a tight battle between two evenly matched teams, though Daingean felt they could have taken both points.

Round 2 takes place from July 29-31 and fixtures are:

Group 1: Tullamore v St Brigid's; Raheen v Clodiagh Gaels.

Group 2: Shannonbridge v Ferbane; Daingean v Ballycommon.