Search

18 Jul 2022

Ballycommon and Raheen impress in Offaly IFC

Ballycommon and Raheen impress in Offaly IFC

Daingean forward Shane Tierney.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

18 Jul 2022 1:10 PM

CHAMPIONSHIP favourites Raheen and Ballycommon certainly impressed when the first round of the Offaly Intermediate Football Championship took place last weekend.

Both played very well in convincing wins while Tullamore also suggested that they can get into the championship mix.

Raheen, beaten in the final last year, pulled away in the second half for a very comfortable 3-14 to 1-7 win over St Brigid's in group 1. With two county players in James Lalor and Dylan Hyland in their ranks, Raheen are the team to beat and this performance augurs well for their prospects.

Tullamore impressed in the other group one game, wearing down Clodiagh Gaels for a 2-12 to 1-7 win.

Ballycommon were in excellent form as they destroyed Shannonbridge by 3-15 to 0-5. They were missing two of their best players, Conor Dunne and Michael Conneely but gave a very composed display. Nine players scored and they conceded just two points from play, though the nature of their defeat would suggest that Shannonbridge will find the going hard this year.

Ferbane and Daingean drew, 1-7 to 0-10, in the other group 2 game. This was a tight battle between two evenly matched teams, though Daingean felt they could have taken both points.

Round 2 takes place from July 29-31 and fixtures are:

Group 1: Tullamore v St Brigid's; Raheen v Clodiagh Gaels.

Group 2: Shannonbridge v Ferbane; Daingean v Ballycommon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media