IN PICTURES: Limerick defeat Kilkenny to win All-Ireland hurling final

Limerick and Kilkenny contested today's All-Ireland hurling final in Croke Park.
Limerick, who won the contest on a scoreline of 1-31 to 2-26, claimed their third consecutive All-Ireland title in a thrilling final in spectacular weather.
Appeal lodged against Offaly County Council decision not to grant permission for 50 houses at Cluain Darach, Tullamore
The road from Collins Lane junction to the roundabout at Kingdom Hall in Tullamore will be closed temporarily for periods during July and August
Tom Roche signs the documentation which clears his mortgage debt and allows him stay in his home for the rest of his life