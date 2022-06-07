Offaly GAA Clubs asked to play league finals without county players

OFFALY GAA Clubs have been asked to play league finals without their county players. The request was made by County Board chairman and vice chairman, Michael Duignan and James Murphy at a board meeting on Tuesday evening.

Mr Murphy chairs the Competitions Control Committee and he told delegates that Offaly's progress in the Tailteann Cup has created a fixtures logjam for them – and the headache will get worse if they beat Westmeath in the semi-final and advance to the final.

Mr Murphy said it was a good complaint but he hoped clubs would work with them as they bid to get the finals played before the championships started. He noted that clubs are allowed to have their county players for league finals, under Offaly GAA regulations, but they had played most of their games without them during the campaign and he hoped they would facilitate them.

Mr Murphy noted that Offaly's progress could have repercussions for the proposed start of the hurling championships at the end of the month. He said that if they don't get them played in the coming weeks, it is very hard to find any window during the club championships and before the Leinster club campaigns are concluded.

Michael Duignan said they had discussed it at a Management Committee earlier in the evening and he asked clubs to consider playing the finals without county players. He stated that the Tailteann Cup is a new competition and Offaly have done well so far. “It would solve a headache if clubs agree,” he said, adding that the result of the Westmeath game will determine a lot.

It was agreed that the Competitions Control Committee will approach the clubs involved and seek their agreement.