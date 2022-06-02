Positive Ennis happy that Offaly ladies footballers are moving in right direction

OFFALY ladies football captain Roisin Ennis is happy that they are making progress, moving on the right road in the right direction.

Promoted from Division 4 of the National League this year, Offaly lost to Kildare in the Leinster semi-final and are determined to make their mark in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

A terrific second half comeback fell just short as they were pipped by Wexford in their opening game last weekend, they face a crunch tussle against Leitrim in Clara's Bretland Park this Sunday – Leitrim lost to Wicklow in their first game and it is a massive one for both first round losers.

Speaking at the recent unveiling of Glenisk as Offaly GAA, camogie and ladies footballers sponsors, Ballycumber woman Ennis said she was happy with the year.

“Yes it is very positive. We are after getting out of Division 4 and winning the league so that's the first stepping stone of what we wanted to do this year and we got to the Leinster semi-final against Kildare. It is very positive and it is going really really good. So hopefully - although we did lose on Sunday as Kildare are a really good side – that's where we want to build up to be. But like at the start of the year if you said we would get out of Division 4 and be competing in a Leinster semi-final we would have been happy.”

Getting out of Division 4 was a big target for them.

“Definitely. We have been down there for a couple of years and we definitely are better than Division 4 football. I kinda feel when you are in Division 4 it's easier to be playing at a lower level than you are able to. You kinda just like go with the flow and drop your standards and stuff. It is good to get out and go and be competing with Division 3 teams. That's where you want to be and keep going from there.”

Ennis has been playing with Offaly for four years and plays her club football with Naomh Ciaran – she played underage with St Manchan's Gaels but there was no adult team there when she reached the age and as a result she played with the Ferbane based Naomh Ciaran.

They had a great run, dominating Offaly ladies football before Tullamore ended their reign last year.

“Yes they were going grand last year. There are 15 and 16 year olds on the team and they are stepping up to senior and doing really really well. I think there were two wins and we lost to Tullamore and Edenderry.”

She enjoys her busy club and county schedule.

“Ah yeah. It's really really good to be playing with your county and anyone would be lucky to do that. It is tough sometimes obviously with commitment and stuff but like it's not unusually so when you're been playing with two or three teams up along. It is part of my life and I enjoy playing with the girls and going to different clubs.

Where do you think Offaly can go this year and the next two to three years?

“Well I think we are on the right track now. We have been building and this year has been brilliantly positive and so looking forward to next year it's just to compete well in Division 3 and hopefully get out of it . . . it would be great. I suppose just keep going the way we are going and just keep winning.

Offaly have a new management team this year with Danny McGarvey and Brian O'Ruairc at the helm. McGarvey is a native of Gaoth Dobhair but who currently plays with Kildare club Ballymore Eustace, and Brian O'Ruairc from Cuala, have served their managerial apprenticeship primarily in the Higher Education Football world, with Trinity College and NUIG – where they currently co-manage the senior and junior teams – featuring strongly on their CV’s.

Ennis remarked:

“ I think that having a new management is good. It's nice to have fresh faces especially at the start of the year when we didn't know them. People were trying to prove their spot and it drove us all a bit to prove we belonged on the team if you know what I mean. They are getting a few new younger girls to come in which is nice. We were struggling to get people into Offaly and I suppose it was tough when we were in Division 4 and things weren't going well. The new girls are doing really really well in training and we are lucky to have them.

“There is no point in having girls in there who are not committed and they are. Kate Kenny is in there now and she is injured and just hasn't been playing with us in the league but she should be back after the next couple of weeks (Note: she didn't play against Wexford). Anyone else that's in there is more than capable.”

After the Covid disrupted last two years, Ennis is just glad to be playing football and have a consistent schedule of games.

“Ah it was tough. You would go training one day and there was loads missing with the Covid, It was hard to get proper training and proper matches as there were no many unforeseen things you had to deal with. It was tough when you were trying to train by yourself and run by yourself. It was mentally tough. It was nice to get back to playing and training with the girls and full teams.”