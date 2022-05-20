Clare legend happy to see Offaly hurlers making progress but warns defence to tighten up

CLARE hurling legend Davy Fitzgerald was delighted to see Offaly win the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship title this week, stating that it didn't happen overnight and is the product of years of hard work at underage level in the county.

Like the Offaly senior hurling manager, Michael Fennelly, the former goalkeeper warned that “one swallow doesn't make a summer” and he stressed that Offaly need to be producing teams like this on a consistent basis. Fitzgerald stated that they don't need to be winning Leinster minor titles every year but they do need to be consistently competing with the Kilkenny's, Wexford's and Galway's.

A very successful manager who is the coach with the Cork camogie team this year, Fitzgerald was speaking in Killeigh where he is overseeing a novelty fundraising event for the local Schoolboys/Girls Soccer Club.

Based on his phenonemally successful RTE show, Ireland's fittest family, Killeigh Schoolboys/Girls Soccer Club are running a fundraising event called Midlands Fittest Supertars on Saturday, May 28 at their impressive ground at Derrybeg, on the Tullamore road to Killeigh. The entry fee is €300 per team, with a total prize fund of €5,000 on offer. It will include a variety of novelty events and entry details can be found on www.killeighfc.com.

Fitzgerald took time out to speak about hurling and he has watched Offaly's progress with interest at senior hurling level this year. He expects them to qualify for the Joe McDonagh Cup final but thinks Antrim will be a bridge too far at the moment – Offaly will qualify for the final if they draw or beat Carlow this Saturday.

Having watched Offaly receive a torrid time in Division 1 of the National Hurling League this year, he spoke about the importance of taking baby steps and not making too big of a jump too quickly. He saw their high scoring win against Kerry last week and is adamant that they must tighten up defensively.

“Offaly in Division 1 were a small bit our of their depth this year. They did okay in a couple of games. The thing I would like them to do is to make sure defensively. They are giving away too many scores for my liking. In order to win any game, you have to keep the score down. They are not bad at scoring but they need to be a small bit smarter and not give away as many scores. They gave away too many scores against Kerry.

“I think they are definitely making progress. 100% they are making progress but there is more to be made. They need to be smarter at the back. Michael (Fennelly) is doing a really good job but to me, the step coming from winning the Christy Ring, I know they deserve to be in Division 1 but it was just a big step and they were thrown to the lions really.

“I'd liked to have seen another little step. Another year in the league below them wouldn't have done any harm. It's done and they are not doing too bad in the Joe McDonagh. They are making the steps but just be careful you don't make them too quick. If you go too quick, you are in trouble. I think they have to get to the Joe McDonagh Cup final and I think they will. Will they beat Antrim? I don't think so. I think it will be very tight. They ran Antrim close in the championship, they were beaten in the league. I think them and Antrim are the two best teams in it. I think Antrim are nearly ready to compete up above. I think they are better than some of the teams who are there at the moment. I think Offaly are going the right direction. I am always very honest in what I say. They are going the right direction but I think the next year or two is massive for them.

“It is the progression that Michael has to make from now for the next year or two and I think he will. I think he is learning. He will get one or two more things. Next year or the year after will be very interesting. It will tell where Offaly is going to be in five years time but you are in the right direction.”

Offaly and Kerry provided great entertainment in Tralee last Saturday but Fitzgerald agreed with the suggestion that the performances would not suffice in the top tier.

“They are not there but you went down to Christy Ring, you got out of that. Now please God you are getting to the final of the Joe McDonagh. You are making the steps. You are not going to make them all of a shot but you are definitely making them. I think the process is going right but you still have to learn those bits and pieces. I just believe they are conceding a lot. They score a lot but they have to learn not to concede as much as they are conceding.”



* The full interview with Davy Fitzgerald will be published next week, including his comments on the Leinster minor hurling triumph; his memories of Clare's great rivalry with Offaly in the 1990s (he was in goals when Clare lost to Offaly in the 1989 All-Ireland minor final, when they beat them in the 1995 All-Ireland senior final and lost to them in a controversial 1998 All-Ireland semi-final trilogy) and the prospects of him managing Offaly at some stage in the future.