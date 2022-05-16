Search

16 May 2022

Offaly face renewal against Wexford in Tailteann Cup

Offaly face renewal against Wexford in Tailteann Cup

Offaly defender James Lalor

Kevin Corrigan

16 May 2022 10:22 AM

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

OFFALY senior footballers have been handed a renewal against Wexford in the Tailteann Cup.They will once again travel to Wexford, meeting the home side in a preliminary round with the winners facing Wicklow or Waterford in the first round proper.

It is an exact repeat of the Leinster Senior Football Championship clash of a few weeks ago when Wexford recorded a shock victory over Offaly before losing heavily to Dublin.

While it offers John Maughan's charges an opportunity for revenge, it is not a pairing that will fill supporters with any degree of excitement. The game takes place this weekend and the fixture will be announced later.

Offaly returned to training last week after giving players an opportunity to play and train with their clubs in the wake of that traumatic championship defeat in Wexford. St Rynagh's Joseph O'Connor has withdrawn from the panel but everyone else is back and Offaly will be trying to give the second tier competition a real go.

The draw is:

First round - northern section

Longford v Fermanagh

Leitrim v Antrim

Sligo v London

Cavan v Down


First round - southern section

Wexford/Offaly v Wicklow/Waterford

Carlow v Tipperary

Laois v Westmeath


Preliminary draw

Wexford v Offaly

Wicklow v Waterford

Those games take place this weekend.

