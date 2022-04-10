Offaly pip Longford at emotive memorial to All-Ireland winning manager

INJURIES to attackers Ruari McNamee and Bill Carroll caused concern for Offaly as they pipped Longford in a Memorial Match for the late Eugene McGee at Colmcille GFC's very impressive facilities at Aughnacliffe on Sunday afternoon.

Eugene McGee Memorial Senior Football Match

Offaly 1-15

Longford 2-11

Both McNamee and Carroll had started well in a keenly contested challenge game, registering two points apiece with McNamee's first point coming from a free but both were gone by the quarter way stage.

McNamee's injury will be a particular worry for Offaly manager John Maughan as he pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury near the Longford goal and was in some discomfort as he made his way up the sideline.

Carrroll's injury will probably be causing less concern – the Cappincur man sustained a heavy hit to the shoulder/head area from Longford centre half back Michael Quinn and he looked quite dazed. Had it been a league or championship fixture, Carroll may not have come on but any injury in the head area immediately brings up the possibility of concussion and with the championship opener in Wexford looming on April 24, Offaly don't want any injuries to likely starters such as Carroll and McNamee.

Referee Joe McQuillan told Quinn to go off for ten minutes, even though his challenge was not a black card offence. It was a very hefty hit and it was too high, though Quinn to his credit immediately showed concern for the injured player and acknowledged that he had gone in hard.

The match was a memorial to a native of the Colmcille area and one of Offaly's most cherished adopted sons, Eugene McGee, who achieved national fame as the manager of the Offaly side that won one of football's most famous All-Ireland titles in 1982. While his reign as Offaly manager ended in 1985, McGee retained very close ties to the county throughout his life. His wife Marian is a sister of players Tomas and the late Liam O'Connor, Walsh Island while apart from that, he kept close links with the county and his former players – he was the mediator when Offaly senior footballers went on “strike” in 2004.

The tournament match was a fitting tribute to his memory. His wife Marian, son Conor and daughter Linda were all present along with several members of the 1982 squad, including captain Richie Connor, Tomas O'Connor, John Guinan, Stephen Darby, Seamus Darby and others. Some of them had come up the previous night while GAA president Larry McCarthy and Leinster Council chairman Pat Teehan added to the sense of occasion with their presence.

The match itself was a typical pre-championship one, There was a decent level of effort but it was way short of championship type intensity. It was still a good and open game with plenty of good scores.

Offaly just about edged it and Longford had been in a position to push on for the win early in the second half before a Niall McNamee penalty goal gave the winners back the initiative. Offaly had first use of the wind in the first half and led by 0-8 to 0-4 before Longford scored 1-2 without reply to take the lead – the goal came from a Darren Gallagher penalty after Johnny Molonet was penalised for picking up the ball. A good point from Moloney levelled it up at half time, 0-9 to 1-6.

Longford got a fortunate goal from James Moran eas the ball dipped in over Ian Duffy's head early in the second half to take a 2-7 to 0-7 lead. They were in a good position, especially as Darren Gallaher was beginning to rule the roost at midfield but Offaly got four of the next five points to bring the gap down to a point. A Niall McNamee penalty goal after a Diarmuid Egan punch was saved gave Offaly a 1-13 to 2-8 lead and points from Carl Stewart and Niall McNamee pushed them three clear, 1-15 to 2-9 with the game in the last ten minutes.

Fergal Sheridan and Darren Gallagher (free) brought it down to one again and althrough the final whistle was blown a couple of minutes early, no one complained too loudly with eyes on infinitely bigger fish in the coming weeks.

Challenge games are not the place to be making judgements on players though David Dempsey, Niall Darby, Johnny Moloney, Cian Donohoe, Joseph O'Connor, Anton Sullivan, Cathal Flynn and subs Dylan Hyland and Diarmuid Egan were among the players to impress at different stages.

THE SCORERS

Offaly: Niall McNamee 1-2 (goal from a penalty and 1f), Anton Sullivan 0-3 (1f), Ruari McNamee (1f) and Bill Carroll 0-2 each, Johnny Moloney, Carl Stewart, Diarmuid Egan, Bernard Allen (f), Cathal Flynn and Dylan Hyland 0-1 each.

Longford: Darren Gallagher 1-3 (Goal from a penalty and 1f), James Moran 1-0, Dylan Farrell (2f) and Oran Kenny 0-2 each, Michael Quinn, Dessie Reynolds, Fergal Sheridan and Jayson Matthews 0-1 each.

THE TEAMS

OFFALY: Ian Duffy (Walsh Island); Ciaran Burns (Tullamore), Declan Hogan (Tullamore), Niall Darby (Rhode); David Dempsey (Ballycommon), Johnny Moloney (Tullamore), Cian Donohoe (St Brigid's); Cathal Donoghue (Kilcormac-Killoughey), Jordan Hayes (Edenderry); Joseph O'Connor (St Rynagh's), Ruari McNamee (Rhode), Bill Carroll (Cappincur); Bernard Allen (Tubber), Anton Sullivan (Rhode), Cathal Flynn (Ferbane). Subs used– Diarmuid Egan (Tullamore), Dylan Hyland (Raheen), Rory Egan (Edenderry) Carl Stewart (Clara), Jack McEvoy (Clonbullogue), Conor McNamee (Rhode), Niall McNamee (Rhode), Aaron Brazil (Shannonbridge), Oisin Keenan-Martin (Tullamore), Luke Kelly (Clara), Mark Abbott (Edenderry).

LONGFORD: Pady Collum; Patrick Fox, Andrew Farrell, Barry O'Farrell; James Moran, Michael Quinn, Iarla O'Sullivan; Kevin Diffley, Darren Gallagher; Eoghan McCormack, Daniel Reynolds, Dessie Reynolds; Jayson Matthews, Dylan Farrell, Oran Kenny.

Referee – Joe McQuillan (Cavan).