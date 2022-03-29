Search

29 Mar 2022

Rhode shocked at sudden death of multiple medal winner

Rhode shocked at sudden death of multiple medal winner

Emmet Mayon, back left, with a Rhode U-8 squad he helped coach some years ago.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

29 Mar 2022 11:42 AM

THERE was great shock and sadness in Rhode at the weekend at the sudden death of a popular local man, Emmet Mayon.

A member of the Irish Army, Emmet was in his 30s and was very well liked. He was a former Rhode footballer and won multiple medals during his career while he was also active as a club coach in recent years.

His best position in football was probably at wing back, where his ball carrying ability and direct play was an asset to any team he played on. He also played in the attack and was a versatile and committed footballer. He also served the club well as a coach and selector with underage teams in recent years.

He has an enviable array of medals. He was on the Rhode senior football panel in 2007 and won a senior football medal in 2017. He won a minor football medal in 2006, an intermediate in 2011 along witrh two junior, two Division 1 football and four U-21 football medals.

He grew up during a golden era for Rhode football, playing along side and training with some of the best footballers in Offaly.

He will be deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Frances and Robbie, much loved children Gavin, Sophie, Luke and their mother Majella, his twin brother Darragh, older brothers Robbie and Ross, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and comrades in the Defence Forces.

Emmet will repose at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 1pm in St. Peter's Church, Rhode followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media