Offaly comedian's tweet to Paris Hilton is absolutely gas
Neil Delamere's Twitter account continues to entertain as the Edenderry comic shares his thoughts on life.
His latest offering takes us back to 2017 as he randomly responded to a tweet from well-known TV personality Paris Hilton.
Her original tweet simply read: "What's on your mind?"
The tweet has attracted random responses, the most random possibly coming from Neil Delamere. Let's hope Paris is up to speed on the recent exploits of the Offaly U20 footballers!
That it was a great All Ireland win for the Offaly u20s but I was disappointed Barack didn't go to Croker to support the lads https://t.co/PbDHD6yhOf— Neil Delamere (@neildelamere) August 30, 2021
