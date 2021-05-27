Episode names if TV show Friends was set in Offaly to mark Friends Reunion TV special
With the Friends Reunion airing on TV tonight, we asked our readers to come up with some episode titles imagining the show had been set in Offaly.
You came up with some beauties! See a list of suggestions below
The One They Hit All The Potholes (two-part special)
The One When Shane Lowry Won The Open
The One When Clara Celebrated Shane Lowry Winning The Open For A Week
The One Where They Go To JJ Houghs For A Pint
The One Where They Go Footing Turf
The One With the Wind Turbines
The One With The Sit-Down Protest
The One When They Forgot To Turn Off The Immersion
The One Where Joey Accidentally Bought A New Holland Tractor at The Bord na Mona Auction
The One Where Ross Was Sucking Diesel
The One Where We All Got the Shift In The Harriers
The One Where We Stopped Kerry Winning Five In A Row
The One Where Rachel Won The Queen Of The Land
The One Where Ross Went To Spiders Because He Was On A Break
The One Where Phoebe Wrote The Song Smelly Cows
The One Where Rachel Gets A Job In The Bridge House
The One Where They Go Swimming In The Canal And End Up In Casualty
