ALERT: Crisp lovers rejoice as Tayto confirm limited-edition return of childhood favourite

Greg Mulhall

Reporter:

Greg Mulhall

Email:

greg.mulhall@iconicnews.ie

ALERT: Crisp lovers rejoice as Tayto confirm limited-edition return of childhood favourite

Need some good news to break your midweek slump? We've got you.

Banshee Bones, the delicious salt and vinegar snack that was a staple of many Irish childhoods, is set to be back on shelves in the lead up to Halloween.

Confirming the news via Twitter yesterday, Mr Tayto's announcement came after comedic-sketch creator Rory's Stories (Rory O'Connor) jumped the gun after picking up one of the limited edition packets.

Mr Tayto followed up to confirm the news by saying:

"Guess what’s back, back again, #BansheeBones are back, tell a friend! Looks like Rory’s Stories stole my thunder. Keep your eyes peel’ed to stores over the coming weeks for my latest limited edition!"

As you'd expect, the Irish public has greeted the move with open arms.