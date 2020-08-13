Minnock makes Irish team for World Mountain Running Championships

BARRY Minnock secured his place on the Irish team for the World Mountain Running Long Distance Championships when he finished second at the Ballyhoura Peak marathon last week.

A native of Clonmore, Tullamore, Minnock completed the gruelling course in 3.26.16, finishing almost seven minutes behind the winner, Ian Bailey from Newcastle AC in Down.

A former member of Rathfarnham AC, Dublin resident Minnock transferred to Tullamore Harriers earlier this year. Now in the over 45s age category, he started his athletics career in mountain running and extreme endurance events before going to more conventional distances where he posted a series of super times – including an Offaly record of 2.17 for the marathon.

The trail/hill race was held atr Ardpatrick in county Limerick with 1600 metres of climbing over the 42k distance. It doubled as a trial for the 2020 WMRA World Long Distance Championships which are scheduled to be held in Lanzarote in November – though obviously all such events are now shrouded in doubt due to Covid-19.

Saturday's race consisted of four loops of a 10.5km course as they summitted Seefin Mountain four times. The top two athletes in each category are eligible for selection for the Lanzarote event and Minnock, a son of Pat and Rose Minnock, was well ahead of the third placed runner, Conor O'Keeffe from UCD AC who posted 3.35.53.