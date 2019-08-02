All Ireland Final tickets up for grabs at Offaly GAA Fun Day

A fun filled Day is ahead on this Coming Bank Holiday Monday, August 5 from 2-6pm in Fr. Dowling Park, Rhode with a great variety of events for all the family to enjoy.

The club isdelighted to have local community groups such as Rhode Youth Club, the local Community Games group and members of Rhode Comhaltas joining on the day.

There will be an Entry Fee of €5 per family and the first 150 kids through the gate will receive a free ice-cream, kindly sponsored by Croi Laighean Edenderry. There will also be refreshments and a lovely BBQ to keep you all well fed and hydrated.

This years auction has a fantastic selection of top class items on offer to bid on.

Lot 1 All Ireland Football Tickets

Lot 2 All Ireland Hurling Tickets

Lot 3 1 week Accommodation & Transfers Spain

Lot 4 1 night B&B Evening-meal for Family Clayton hotel

Lot 5 8 buckets of dulux weather shield exterior paint

Lot 6 5 buckets of colour trend exterior paint

Lot 7 Sea Dec Doors 5 x oak shaker doors 32x80

Lot 8 Calf 8 month British Fresian heifer

Lot 9 Load of Sand 20 Tonne

Lot 10 Load Gravel 20 Tonne

Lot 11 pallet of cement

Lot 12 Car service

Lot 13 petrol strimmer

Lot 14 Chainsaw

Lot 15 8 foot Ladder & Tool bag with Tools

Lot 16 - 14,Square Yards 8mm laminate floor & 8x8 quad shower door.

Lot 17 En-suite Sanitary wear

Lot 18 10 buckets of Santex exterior paint

Lot 19 Load of Turf

Lot 20 Pallet of Briquettes

Lot 21 Dinner for 2 Court Hotel

Lot 22 Bridge House Voucher

Lot 23 Woodlands Adare Voucher



There is also loads of activities for all ages including:

Inflatable Dart & Football Target

Dunk tank

Penalty shootout

Kids Obstacle Course

Archery

Face painting and Arts & Crafts

Jersey Hanging

Hang-time

Hit the Can

Wellie Throwing

Various Races - 3legged, sack race etc.

Plus many more



A great day for all, so please come along!