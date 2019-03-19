WATCH: Offaly boy wows guests with impromptu wedding dance

A young Offaly boy stole the show at his parents' wedding over the weekend with an impromptu Irish dancing display.

Jake Casey was the star attraction on the dancefloor at the wedding of his parents Kevin Casey Jnr and Nicola Kearney at the Tullamore Court Hotel on Saturday, March 16.

Inspired by the music and dancing entertainment provided, Jake couldn't resist having a jig, tapping his feet to every step and even jumping up on the dartboard for a solo, much to the delight of the other guests.

Jake's grandfather, Kevin Casey Snr of KC Motorcycles Ltd said: "Jake is a very special eight-year-old on the Autism spectrum with a great love for music and dancing, even though he has no formal training. He just had an impulsive reaction to the guy dancing."

"He stole the show and made the day even more enjoyable for everybody in attendance," he added.

the Dancing With the Stars crowd have nothing on little Jake Casey!